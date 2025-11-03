Barack Obama Reminds 'Cute' Fan He’s Married at Campaign Rally: 'Michelle’s Fine Too!'
Nov. 3 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Barack Obama visited a community college campus in Newark, N.J., on Saturday, November 1, to rally support for New Jersey Representative Mikie Sherrill in her campaign for governor.
During his address, one enthusiastic woman in the crowd kept calling out to the 44th U.S. president.
While it's unclear exactly what she was saying, Obama exclaimed, "I heard you, girl. Just settle down. I'm here to talk to everybody, not just you," before adding, "I mean, you look cute. But I am married. Michelle's fine too!"
The former president's response was clearly all in good fun, as he smiled and the audience laughed.
The clip has been making the rounds on the Internet since Saturday, with people on social media chiming in with their two cents on Obama's cheeky reply.
One person on TikTok wrote, "Obama calling me cute would have been put on my resume."
Another commented, "He called her cute, but called his wife FINE...I know that's right! I really miss them."
Another user said, "This is the energy we miss 😫."
"This man always knows the right thing to say," someone else wrote, adding, "Smooth as he wanna be."
Obama's appearance in New Jersey and quip about his wife being "fine" comes about a month after the couple celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on October 3.
The former commander-in-chief, 64, took to Instagram to mark the special date with a sweet selfie of the two and an affectionate note for his wife.
He wrote, "The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Michelle, 61, captioned her anniversary post, "We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said “I do.” Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you."
Moreover, Michelle told People in a story published on Wednesday, October 29, that the longtime couple enjoy date nights at home the most these days.
"When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed," she shared. "We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk."
The former first lady admitted she used to like to getting "all dolled up" alongside Barack when they would attend formal state dinners during his time in office.
"There was an unspoken ritual — he never knew, until I walked out, ready, what I was wearing," she told the magazine. "That’s the romance, those little moments in this crazy world, where we could look at each other and go, 'You’re cute.' Then we walk downstairs to a barrage of press, lights and cameras, and it’s like, 'Just stay in this moment. It’s really just us. This is nice.'"