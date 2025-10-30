Michelle Obama Admits She's 'Too Old' for 'Dinner and a Movie' as She Shares Rare Details About Her Love Life With Barack

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama got candid about her love life with Barack after celebrating 33 years of marriage this month. In a new story with People published on Wednesday, October 29, the former first lady shared that while they still have date nights, "dinner and a movie" is too much for her these days. "I'm too old," she told the magazine, explaining that it's either one or the other — she can't do both. "I will fall asleep in the movie. So it’s like, 'Let’s pick one,'" she said.

Source: mega Michelle Obama revealed that she and Barack prefer to have date nights at home.

Michelle said, "We go out for dinners in D.C. or wherever," but they prefer to stay in. "When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed," she shared. "We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk." The Harvard Law School grad — who is busy promoting her new coffee table style book, The Look, which comes out on November 4 — also explained that they stay out of each other's way in order to have a more meaningful date. "We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, 'Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner,'" she explained.

Source: @barackobama/instagram Michelle Obama said that state dinners used to serve as their date nights.

According to Michelle, during the eight years that Barack was president, they would treat formal state dinners like their date night. "For those black-tie events, that was like our wedding every time," she said, adding, "You felt like the belle of the ball." She shared that she enjoyed "getting all dolled up" for Barack. "There was an unspoken ritual — he never knew, until I walked out, ready, what I was wearing," she continued. "That’s the romance, those little moments in this crazy world, where we could look at each other and go, 'You’re cute.' Then we walk downstairs to a barrage of press, lights and cameras, and it’s like, 'Just stay in this moment. It’s really just us. This is nice.'"

Source: @barackobama/instagram Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated 33 years of marriage this month.

Michelle and Barack — who share two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24 — celebrated their anniversary on October 3. Both posted the same selfie on Instagram along with a sweet caption. Michelle's read, "We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years — and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said 'I do.'" She added, "I’m so lucky to go through life with you. ❤️."

Source: mega Michelle and Barack Obama married on October 3, 1992.