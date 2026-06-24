Barack Obama Insists Wife Michelle Aged Better Than Him as Couple Navigates Their 60s
June 24 2026, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
Barack Obama made a candid marriage confession, saying his wife, Michelle Obama, has aged better over the years as the couple navigates their 60s.
The former POTUS, 63, was asked how the decade was treating him in an interview published by a news outlet on Wednesday, June 24.
Barack Obama Says Wife Michelle Obama 'Looks' Better
"I mean, look, I don’t look as good as her, but I feel great," Barack responded, referring to his wife, 62, of 33 years.
The Becoming author disagreed, but pointed out, "It’s because you don’t dye your hair. You could have made the choice."
Barack Obama Praised His and Michelle Obama's 'Equal Partnership'
Elsewhere in the interview, Barack praised the attorney, and felt he's "gotten more" out of their decades-long relationship than she has.
“I don’t know if it’s been an equal partnership, but it’s worked out for me pretty well ... For her it’s probably more of a mixed bag," he told the outlet.
- Barack Obama Admits He Spent the Past Few Years 'Digging Myself Out of a Hole' With Michelle After Presidency Took a Toll on Their Marriage
- Michelle Obama Made Daughters Do Chores and Get Summer Jobs While Living in the White House to Give Them 'as Normal of a Life as Possible'
- Barack Obama Says There Was 'Underlying Tension' In His Marriage To Michelle
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Michelle Obama and Barack Obama Are 'Counterbalanced'
As for Michelle, she said they worked as each other's "counterbalance."
"The truth is, I probably would have been someone who stayed more put. I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller," she explained. "But because of who my husband is, he offered all of us — our girls, my mom, my family — a broader sense of what’s possible in life."
The mom-of-two credited Barack as the person who made her think "more broadly" about what she could do with her Harvard law degree "besides being a lawyer."
Michelle Obama on Living in the White House With Her Family
"He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, 'I got you.' And however hard it’s been, the ups and downs, he’s got me," the former FLOTUS gushed.
Michelle also spoke highly of the time they spent at the White House with their daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, during Barack's two terms of presidency.
"We had a fun White House. And it was our home. Our girls lived in the White House longer than they lived in any of the houses because they were so young," she recalled. "Fourth of July is Malia’s birthday. That whole celebration in the backyard, which we usually devoted to military families, was also her birthday party with fireworks and a yard full of people. Prom happened there, graduation parties, all the last memories of my mom [Marian Robinson], who’s no longer here."