Barack Obama Insists Wife Michelle Aged Better Than Him as Couple Navigates Their 60s

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Barack Obama made a candid marriage confession, saying his wife, Michelle Obama, has aged better over the years as the couple navigates their 60s. The former POTUS, 63, was asked how the decade was treating him in an interview published by a news outlet on Wednesday, June 24.

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Barack Obama Says Wife Michelle Obama 'Looks' Better

Source: @barackobama/Instagram Barack Obama said he doesn't 'look as good' as his wife, Michelle Obama, as the couple enters their mid-60s.

"I mean, look, I don’t look as good as her, but I feel great," Barack responded, referring to his wife, 62, of 33 years. The Becoming author disagreed, but pointed out, "It’s because you don’t dye your hair. You could have made the choice."

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Barack Obama Praised His and Michelle Obama's 'Equal Partnership'

Source: @barackobama/Instagram Barack Obama and Michelle Obama tied the knot in 1992.

Elsewhere in the interview, Barack praised the attorney, and felt he's "gotten more" out of their decades-long relationship than she has. “I don’t know if it’s been an equal partnership, but it’s worked out for me pretty well ... For her it’s probably more of a mixed bag," he told the outlet.

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Michelle Obama and Barack Obama Are 'Counterbalanced'

Source: @barackobama/Instagram Michelle Obama said Barack Obama encouraged her to think bigger with her Harvard law degree.

As for Michelle, she said they worked as each other's "counterbalance." "The truth is, I probably would have been someone who stayed more put. I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller," she explained. "But because of who my husband is, he offered all of us — our girls, my mom, my family — a broader sense of what’s possible in life." The mom-of-two credited Barack as the person who made her think "more broadly" about what she could do with her Harvard law degree "besides being a lawyer."

Michelle Obama on Living in the White House With Her Family

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama and Barack Obama share two daughters.