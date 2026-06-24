Barack Obama Feels He's 'Gotten More' Out of His Marriage to Michelle Than She Has: 'I Don’t Know If It’s Been an Equal Partnership'

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Barack and Michelle Obama appear to be one another's other half, but the former president admitted of their marriage, "I don’t know if it’s been an equal partnership." "It’s worked out for me pretty well," he expressed in a new interview. "I’ve gotten more out of it than she has. For her it’s probably more of a mixed bag."

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Michelle Obama Raves Over Barack

Source: @barackobama/instagram Barack Obama admitted he's unsure if his marriage to Michelle has been 'an equal partnership.'

The mom-of-two, 61, dismissed her spouse's words, noting, "My husband is always thinking about reflecting the light on other people." Michelle noted the politician, 64, shies away from taking credit, revealing "he's completely uncomfortable" with the Obama Presidential Center opening being centered on him and his accomplishments. "He was telling me, 'I think there should be a little less of me here.' I was like, 'Well, who should we be talking about?' He was like, 'Gandhi,'" she shared with People. "This [center] is my husband’s vision from top to bottom. He made sure this is about the community, a place that our neighborhood could use and feel welcome."

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'Just Being With Her Made Me Better'

Source: @barackobama/instagram The former POTUS praised Michelle Obama as a mother to their two daughters.

Barack went on to call the mother of his children a "one-of-a-kind woman with the integrity and character, smarts and values to make me better." "Just being with her made me better, and she still does," he insisted. "And that she would [give] our kids a foundation that would pay off for them — and that’s in fact what’s happened."

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Michelle Obama Reveals How Barack Changed Her Life

Source: @barackobama/instagram 'We are each other’s counterbalance,' shared the former first lady.

The mom-of-two doesn't mind that Barack may have been front and center throughout a portion of their lives, as she said, "We are each other’s counterbalance." "The truth is, I probably would have been someone who stayed more put. I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller," Michelle explained, referring to Chicago, Ill., where they first met and opened the center. "But because of who my husband is, he offered all of us — our girls, my mom, my family — a broader sense of what’s possible in life. He made me think more broadly about what I could do with this Harvard law degree besides be a lawyer."

'He's Got Me'

Source: @michelleobama/instagram Barack and Michelle Obama are parents to daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 25.