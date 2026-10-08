Barbara Corcoran Says It's 'Easier' to Be Open About Her Cosmetic Surgeries: 'Be Truthful'
Oct. 8 2026, Updated 2:23 p.m. ET
Barbara Corcoran is all about living her truth, which is why she's not afraid to be open about undergoing three facelifts as part of her routine cosmetic maintenance.
"It's easier! Everyone feels like they need to compare themselves. What a waste of time! Being open is the right way to be," the Shark Tank star, 77, exclusively told OK! while celebrating the release of Life and Lobster: From Shark Tank to a Billion-Dollar Business (And How We Almost Lost It All) in New York City.
"No! Who cares. Be truthful," she added of cutting out any noise about blowback.
Last year, the TV personality shared the work she's had done over the years.
"Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," she captioned a photo of herself.
“At home hair cut & color every 6 weeks,” she wrote on top of the picture.
Other work she’s had done includes “an eye lift, neck lift, ear filler four times a year, fractional CO2 laser on face 1x a year and brow wax,” once a month.
The businesswoman has made a name for herself on Shark Tank, though she admitted it was "tough" the first few years.
"I never said a thing because I was intimidated by the men," she shared. "The first few years were a little tough because I had a hard time speaking up around all the men. I felt overwhelmed. I couldn’t be heard. I have a small voice, and everything was going on around me. I thought they were going to fire me every day."
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Corcoran got to share some of her wisdom while stopping at the co-founders of Cousins Maine Lobster, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac's book signing in New York City on September 8.
To celebrate the release of LIFE AND LOBSTER: From Shark Tank to a Billion-Dollar Business (And How We Almost Lost It All), an invaluable guide for entrepreneurs and those aspiring to new ventures, focusing on building and thriving in business and beyond, Corcoran gave some advice when getting into the business world.
"I want to say, if you read the book, you recognize what it takes to be an entrepreneur. These guys had a great idea, but that is not what built the business. It's hard work and pushing through the tough times," she shared. "They are dear friends. I would go anywhere for them. They remind me of what it takes to be a great entrepreneur."