Article continues below advertisement
Barbara Corcoran Gushes Over Her 'Love' of Facelifts After Revealing She’s on No. 3

'Shark Tank' alum Barbara Corcoran is not shy about her love of plastic surgery and listed the procedure that she 'unfortunately does love' on social media.

Sept. 11 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Corcoran is not shy about her love of plastic surgery.

The businesswoman, 76, took part in a social media trend where she listed everything she “unfortunately does love” in an Instagram Reel posted on Wednesday, September 10, starting off with a risky medical procedure.

“Getting facelifts, eating a donut after a workout, a mojito with sugar on the rim, telling men they’re wrong, liquid lunches,” she wrote. “Giving unsolicited advice, buying everything I see on Etsy, using rejection as motivation, boutique hotels, buying real estate.”

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Corcoran Showed Off Her Ageless Beauty

Photo of Barbara Corcoran revealed her love of 'getting facelifts.'
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran revealed her love of 'getting facelifts.'

In the video, Corcoran, 76, showed off ageless beauty as she stared the camera down and walked confidently backstage of a set in a neon green dress.

Fans in the comments section applauded the Shark Tank alum, sharing their praise for her transparency.

“No need to apologize! You’re absolutely fabulous! ❤️,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added, “LOVE LOVE LOVE this list!! 🙌🙌🙌”

“More reasons to love you even MORE!! You freaking rock! 🤘 👑,” a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Corcoran Spoke About Plastic Surgery in June

Photo of Barbara Corcoran spoke about getting plastic surgery in June.
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran spoke about getting plastic surgery in June.

This isn’t the first time Corcoran has spoken about getting plastic surgery. In June, the television personality spoke freely about the many times she’s gone under the knife for a cosmetic procedure.

“Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets,” she wrote alongside a photo of her posing on a couch in a white suit.

Corcoran listed her many beauty enhancements, starting with an “at-home haircut and color every six weeks.”

“An eye lift, neck lift, ear filler four times a year, fractional CO2 laser on face 1x a year and brow wax once a month," she listed.

Other work she’s had done included “3 facelifts, lower eyelid skin punch, filler 4x a year, brow lift, professional teeth whitening, fractional 1550 laser once a year and a clear and brilliant laser twice a year.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Questioned Her 'Ear Filler'

Photo of Fans were curious about Barbara Corcoran's many plastic procedures.
Source: MEGA

Fans were curious about Barbara Corcoran's many plastic procedures.

Fans respected the honesty, but their curiosity was also sparked. “wait…ear filler? can anyone explain that one?” one user wrote.

A second added, “What is ear filler !!!! Down the rabbit hole I go.”

Barbara Corcoran Followed Other Celebrity Confessions

Photo of Barbara Corcoran confession came as other celebrities revealed their plastic surgery procedures.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Corcoran reveal came as other celebrities revealed their plastic surgery procedures.

Corcoran’s plastic surgery reveal came as other celebrities have also opened up about cosmetic procedures — most notably Kylie Jenner, who addressed her b---- augmentation after a TikTok user asked about her measurements.

Jenner, 27, directly responded via TikTok, confessing the name of her surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher. “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” she wrote in the comments section of the video. “Hope this helps lol.”

