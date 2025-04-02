or
Barbara Corcoran Pranks Fans by Pretending to Get a Facelift on April Fools' Day: 'Doctor Did a Great Job'

Barbara Corcoran
Source: MEGA

Barbara Corcoran tricked her fans by posting a fake facelift photo on April Fools' Day.

By:

April 2 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Did Barbara Corcoran get another facelift?

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 1, the Shark Tank panelist, 76, fooled her fans with a photoshopped image signifying she got another facelift.

barbara corcoran face lift prank april fools
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Corcoran's face appeared visibly bigger, smoother and glammed up in the photo, featuring big lashes, perfectly-arched brows and pearly-white teeth.

She captioned the post, "BIG NEWS: I finally did it! I went for my FOURTH facelift. And boy was it worth every penny. I told the doctor I wanted to look 25 again, and I'd say he delivered! #NoFilter #AllNatural."

The photo was accompanied by the song "I Feel Pretty" by Julie Andrews.

barbara corcoran face lift prank april fools
Source: MEGA

Barbara Corcoran has gotten three facelifts.

Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks feeding into the April Fools' Day prank.

"Haters will say it's photoshop," one comment read, while another person wrote, "FaceApp preset STARRRR SHE SAID!!!"

Many accounts joked about the "doctor [doing] a great job" and asked for a recommendation.

Real-life doctors got in on the prank, including social-media-famous physician Dr. Mike Varshavski, who said Corcoran's look was "kinda a vibe" with a heart-eyes emoji.

barbara corcoran face lift prank april fools
Source: MEGA

Barbara Corcoran said she wants a fourth facelift for her 85th birthday.

Corcoran has been open in the past about her real experiences with cosmetic surgery, including three facelifts.

"I’m hoping to have a fourth on my 85th birthday," she told Page Six in a May 2024 interview. The investor is not ashamed of her procedures, admitting that she would get done whatever she could sign up for.

"I'm thinking of enhancing my figure," she added. "I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt."

barbara corcoran face lift prank april fools
Source: MEGA

Barbara Corcoran pretended to get a fourth facelift for April Fools' Day.

She credited her inspiration for the surgeries to wanting to be a "different woman," not just the woman who is "rich" or "great at business."

"I want to be the kind of woman who walks by and a guy whistles and [says], 'Wow she's hot.' That's what I'm after," she said.

barbara corcoran face lift prank april fools
Source: MEGA

Barbara Corcoran is open about how much she loves cosmetic surgery.

In April 2024, the investor shared a TikTok carousel featuring an image of herself with the text, "What’s the most expensive thing you’re wearing?" On the next photo, Corcoran wrote, "My facelift."

Corcoran posted an Instagram photo in May 2023 showing she's unashamed of the work she had done. The post was a side-by-side collage of her on Season 1 and Season 14 of Shark Tank, captioned, "2 facelifts & 100+ deals later."

The businesswoman also previously admitted to getting an eye lift at the same time she got an operation for skin cancer.

"I went to the best surgeon in New York, checked everybody out, showed up at his office, ready to make my appointment for the facelift and he sent me to a cancer doctor," she said.

