NEWS Barbara Corcoran Pranks Fans by Pretending to Get a Facelift on April Fools' Day: 'Doctor Did a Great Job' Source: MEGA Barbara Corcoran tricked her fans by posting a fake facelift photo on April Fools' Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Barbara Corcoran get another facelift? In an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 1, the Shark Tank panelist, 76, fooled her fans with a photoshopped image signifying she got another facelift.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram Barbara Corcoran tricked her fans by posting a fake facelift photo on April Fools' Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Corcoran's face appeared visibly bigger, smoother and glammed up in the photo, featuring big lashes, perfectly-arched brows and pearly-white teeth. She captioned the post, "BIG NEWS: I finally did it! I went for my FOURTH facelift. And boy was it worth every penny. I told the doctor I wanted to look 25 again, and I'd say he delivered! #NoFilter #AllNatural." The photo was accompanied by the song "I Feel Pretty" by Julie Andrews.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barbara Corcoran has gotten three facelifts.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks feeding into the April Fools' Day prank. "Haters will say it's photoshop," one comment read, while another person wrote, "FaceApp preset STARRRR SHE SAID!!!" Many accounts joked about the "doctor [doing] a great job" and asked for a recommendation. Real-life doctors got in on the prank, including social-media-famous physician Dr. Mike Varshavski, who said Corcoran's look was "kinda a vibe" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barbara Corcoran said she wants a fourth facelift for her 85th birthday.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Corcoran has been open in the past about her real experiences with cosmetic surgery, including three facelifts. "I’m hoping to have a fourth on my 85th birthday," she told Page Six in a May 2024 interview. The investor is not ashamed of her procedures, admitting that she would get done whatever she could sign up for. "I'm thinking of enhancing my figure," she added. "I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barbara Corcoran pretended to get a fourth facelift for April Fools' Day.

Article continues below advertisement

She credited her inspiration for the surgeries to wanting to be a "different woman," not just the woman who is "rich" or "great at business." "I want to be the kind of woman who walks by and a guy whistles and [says], 'Wow she's hot.' That's what I'm after," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Barbara Corcoran is open about how much she loves cosmetic surgery.