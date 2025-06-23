or
Barbara Corcoran Reveals Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformation: Watch

Photo of Barbara Corcoran
Source: MEGA/@barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran gave a before and after look at her appearance post-facelifts.

By:

June 23 2025, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

This Shark isn't shy about going under the knife.

Barbara Corcoran, 76, shared a shocking before and after video flaunting her cosmetic surgery work on Saturday, June 21.

The businesswoman began the footage with several photos from before her procedures, including behind-the-scenes selfies from Shark Tank.

Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran isn't shy about her cosmetic surgeries.

She wrote on the screen, "Season 1 of Shark Tank with no facelift, botox or filler." The images then cut to present day Corcoran with a visibly smoother, more lifted complexion behind the phrase, "Now!"

She captioned the Instagram Reel, "I went full Hollywood! 🤣❤️," as Hilary Duff's "What Dreams Are Made Of" played in the background.

Fans praised the entrepreneur in the comments section for her transparency.

"And you look fabulous 👏👏👏 love that you don’t gatekeep!" one person gushed.

"If I were Barb rich I wouldn't tell anyone but there'd be signs 💉💉💉 love it you look great all for it," another quipped.

Barbara Corcoran Wants More Facelifts

barbara corcoran reveals shocking plastic surgery transformation watch
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran thought about getting work done on her physique.

Corcoran has received three facelifts and wants more in the future.

"I’m hoping to have a fourth one on my 85th birthday," she confessed during a 2024 interview, noting she'll opt for "whatever [she] can sign up for."

The Shark Tank panelist considered "enhancing [her] figure" to achieve a "bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt."

"I want to be not the kind of woman [who makes] people say, 'Wow, she’s great at business,' or 'Wow, she’s rich,'" she admitted. "I want to be the kind of woman that walks by and a guy whistles and says, 'Wow, she’s hot.' That’s what I’m after."

barbara corcoran

What Plastic Surgery Has Barbara Corcoran Gotten Done?

barbara corcoran reveals shocking plastic surgery transformation watch
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran is a fan of lasers.

Corcoran frequently takes to social media to flaunt her aesthetic surgeries, as on June 4, she created an Instagram post mapping out several physical enhancements. The sketch labeled the investor's "filler 4x a year," "brow lift," "neck lift," "ear filler 4x a year," "lower eyelid skin pinch" and more.

"Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," she captioned the social media share.

barbara corcoran reveals shocking plastic surgery transformation watch
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran got her first facelift at age 46.

In April 2024, she published a TikTok carousel featuring a photo of herself with the text, "What’s the most expensive thing you’re wearing?" The next slide read, "My facelift."

In 2023, she shared a side-by-side Instagram collage of herself on Season 1 and Season 14 of Shark Tank, writing, "2 facelifts & 100+ deals later."

The same year, Corcoran revealed she previously had an eye lift while undergoing skin cancer treatment.

"I had built my business, sold it, and I worked so hard building that business that my face looked it, so I decided to have a facelift," she explained during a January 2023 episode of "Doctor Mike’s Podcast." "I was 46. I went to the best surgeon in New York, checked everybody out, showed up at his office, ready to make my appointment for the facelift, and he sent me to a cancer doctor."

The millionaire was "so happy" she got an unexpected skin procedure "for free."

