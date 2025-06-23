Barbara Corcoran Reveals Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformation: Watch

She wrote on the screen, "Season 1 of Shark Tank with no facelift, botox or filler." The images then cut to present day Corcoran with a visibly smoother, more lifted complexion behind the phrase, "Now!"

She captioned the Instagram Reel, "I went full Hollywood! 🤣❤️," as Hilary Duff's "What Dreams Are Made Of" played in the background.

Fans praised the entrepreneur in the comments section for her transparency.

"And you look fabulous 👏👏👏 love that you don’t gatekeep!" one person gushed.

"If I were Barb rich I wouldn't tell anyone but there'd be signs 💉💉💉 love it you look great all for it," another quipped.