Barbara Palvin Says Walking Victoria's Secret Runway After Giving Birth Was 'Not a Big Deal': 'Feeling Great'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, just six weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse.
Instead of treating this achievement as something extraordinary, the 33-year-old model pointed to the reality many American women face when returning to work after childbirth.
'It's Not That Big of a Deal'
"I’m going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back after six weeks. So it’s not that big of a deal," Palvin stated.
"I’m feeling great. I think it’s very empowering that the Victoria’s Secret team is having me at the show and we’re supporting women," the runway star added.
Motherhood Is a 'Roller Coaster'
While Palvin undeniably looked confident, she is still learning how to be a first-time mom.
The Hungarian-born star said, "It’s been a ride, like a fun one, but also scary. It’s like a roller coaster, I guess."
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Sprouse Is Embracing Life as a 'Girl Dad'
Palvin's husband was also spotted at the fashion show, cheering and admiring his wife. The Victoria's Secret model had warm words for her husband about adjusting to being around the tot.
"Dylan’s great. He always wanted to be a dad, and I think he’s amazing as a girl dad. I think he was meant to be a girl dad. He didn’t know it before, but he was meant to be one," she gushed.
"He’s stepping into the role. We’re both learning. It’s a big adjustment. We’re trying our best," she added.
Palvin’s Body Image During Pregnancy
In her previous interview on the "Wildmen" podcast, hosted by Sprouse and Brendan Columbus, Palvin openly discussed the physical changes that came with her first pregnancy.
During Paris Fashion Week in March, the star found it hard to accept what her body was going through.
"The number on the scale really going up super quick and my arms are getting bigger. You don’t have a bump yet, but your stomach is bigger, and your pants don’t fit. I started spiraling," she revealed.
Palvin added that her husband was there to look after her and help her embrace the changes. "Dylan was there reminding me every single time that we're creating life," she said.