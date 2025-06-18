'She'd Tell Me to Shut Up': Barbara Walters Would Give 'Tough Love' on 'The View,' Admits Former Co-Host Debbie Matenopoulos

"As tough as she was — she was always prepared, tenacious — as tough as she was, she was also really gentle, and I don't think a lot of people know that," the TV personality shared. "She had this empathy and sympathy for people, I think, because she had such a tough life growing up."

Matenopoulos was on the talk show from its inception in 1997 to 1999, while Walters began in '97 and stepped down in 2014.

Some of Walters' upbringing is discussed in the Hulu documentary Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything, which debuts on Monday, June 23.

In an interview about the doc, ABC News senior executive producer David Sloan told a magazine that Walters' "road to success was paved with potholes and peril and naysayers."