Barron Trump Ditches NYU Campus as He Resides at the White House to Be Closer to His Parents

After his freshman year at New York University’s Greenwich Village campus, Barron Trump didn’t return for his sophomore year. Instead, the president’s youngest son made the switch to NYU’s D.C. Academic Center. The 19-year-old was due to begin his classes at the Stern School of Business in New York on September 2 but transferred to take classes in the capital state and is now living at the White House with his dad, President Donald Trump, and his mom, First Lady Melania Trump.

'He's Doing a Semester at Another NYU Campus'

Source: mega Barron Trump is taking classes at the NYU campus in Washington, D.C.

A campus security officer in New York confirmed to a news outlet that Barron relocated. “From what I was told, he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus,” they shared. During his freshman year, Barron resided at Trump Tower in Midtown and commuted to Washington Square for his courses. In February, the NYU College Republicans President Kaya Walker referred to the president’s son as an “oddity on campus,” adding, “He goes to class; he goes home.”

Barron Trump Spent the Summer Working on Business Plans

Source: mega The 19-year-old spent his summer working on his future business plans.

Over the summer, Barron worked to further develop his future in business and technology. A source shared with a news outlet that along with traveling and spending time with his family, “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area.”

Donald Trump Compliments Son Barron's Work in Technology

Source: mega The president has spoken highly of his son's work in technology.

In March, the president applauded his youngest son’s diligence in technology. When talking with Laura Ingraham from Fox News, she asked the 79-year-old if he thought Barron was leaning more toward politics or business. The president responded, “Maybe technology. He can look at a computer… I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I say, ‘How do you do that?’”

Is Barron Trump Helping First Lady Melania With the AI Challenge?

Source: mega Melania Trump played coy when asked if her son would be helping with her initiative to merge AI into education.