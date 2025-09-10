Barron Trump Ditches NYU Campus as He Resides at the White House to Be Closer to His Parents
After his freshman year at New York University’s Greenwich Village campus, Barron Trump didn’t return for his sophomore year. Instead, the president’s youngest son made the switch to NYU’s D.C. Academic Center.
The 19-year-old was due to begin his classes at the Stern School of Business in New York on September 2 but transferred to take classes in the capital state and is now living at the White House with his dad, President Donald Trump, and his mom, First Lady Melania Trump.
'He's Doing a Semester at Another NYU Campus'
A campus security officer in New York confirmed to a news outlet that Barron relocated. “From what I was told, he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus,” they shared.
During his freshman year, Barron resided at Trump Tower in Midtown and commuted to Washington Square for his courses. In February, the NYU College Republicans President Kaya Walker referred to the president’s son as an “oddity on campus,” adding, “He goes to class; he goes home.”
Barron Trump Spent the Summer Working on Business Plans
Over the summer, Barron worked to further develop his future in business and technology. A source shared with a news outlet that along with traveling and spending time with his family, “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area.”
Donald Trump Compliments Son Barron's Work in Technology
In March, the president applauded his youngest son’s diligence in technology. When talking with Laura Ingraham from Fox News, she asked the 79-year-old if he thought Barron was leaning more toward politics or business.
The president responded, “Maybe technology. He can look at a computer… I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I say, ‘How do you do that?’”
Is Barron Trump Helping First Lady Melania With the AI Challenge?
Following Melania’s announcement in August of the AI Challenge for K-12 students, the first lady has been working hard to merge AI into the education system. During a recent meeting with the White House Task Force on AI Education, Melania was approached by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who suggested Barron would be helping her with her initiative.
“I bet that Barron is helping you with a little bit of this as well and maybe charging you a little bit with that,” Linda said to Melania, prompting the former model to cryptically reply with a nod and smile.