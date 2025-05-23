Barry Keoghan Reveals He's an 'Addict' as He Reflects on Mom’s Heroin Addiction: 'I'm Not in Denial Anymore'

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan revealed he’s no longer able to deny his addiction as he reflected on his late mom’s past with heroin.

In an interview, the 32-year-old detailed his struggles with drugs, saying that despite the birth of his son, Brando, 2, he was still drawn to his bad habits.

“I’m not in denial anymore. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict,” Barry stated. “You know, when you accept that, you finally can move on and learn to work with it.”