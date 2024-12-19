Sabrina Carpenter Thinks the Dating Phrase 'There's Plenty of Fish in the Sea' Is a 'Big Fat Lie' After Messy Barry Keoghan Split
Sabrina Carpenter thinks all of the dating clichés are total "Nonsense."
Before performing her track "Slim Pickins" with Jack Antonoff during her surprise appearance at The Ally Coalition talent show on Tuesday, December 17, the blonde beauty hinted at her own messy love life.
Carpenter, 25, explained that when creating the tune with producer Antonoff, 40, they were inspired by the phrase "there's plenty of fish in the sea."
The former Disney Channel alum — who split from Barry Keoghan, 32, earlier this month — admitted the term is a "big fat lie, I think."
As OK! reported, the stars split after about one year of dating, with a source explaining, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."
Things quickly turned messy, as rumors began spreading the actor, 33, may have cheated with influencer Breckie Hill. As the drama heightened, the Irish movie star deactivated his Instagram and asked fans to stop harassing him and his loved ones.
"I can only sit and take so much. I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where too many lines are being crossed," he wrote on X. "I deactivated my [Instagram] account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work."
"The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them," he continued. "Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."
The dad-of-one — who shares son Brando, 2, with ex Alyson Kierans — revealed haters were knocking on his grandmother's door and "intimidating" his child and baby mama.
"Please be respectful," Keoghan concluded.
However, Hill eventually squashed the hookup gossip and stated on social media, "To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn."
Nonetheless, the model admitted to stirring the pot when she reposted TikToks about the drama.
"I reposted this video that showed up on my ‘For You’ page claiming that I was homewrecking Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship, just simply because I thought it was so ridiculous," she spilled. "I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it?"
Hill also said her delay in clarifying the situation was due to her being in the hospital because of a "skiing accident."
