Bashar Katou Shares His Success Story – From Running From War To Running A Successful 7-Figure Business

“There were ups and downs throughout my life. But it only helped me to improve my relationships, health, and spirituality,” says Bashar. “It enabled me to define goals more clearly and to devote myself to personal development in all areas.”Now with the team of experts at BJK University , he is helping other people to reach their full potential.

His father was the one who helped him understand the importance of accepting challenges and concentrating on achieving success. Although he now owns several Amazon FBA businesses, including one store that earns $40,000 and upward of monthly passive income - Bashar faced difficulties all along the way to success.

Bashar J. Katou is a successful entrepreneur, coach, founder, and CEO of the educational company BJK University . Although many people believe that a bit of luck is needed to become successful, Bashar's story is slightly different than what many people expect.

Living a life in a warzone

As a child, he was happy with his family in Iraq. But it became a warzone country in the early 2000s, which destroyed the lives of citizens, and changed Bashar's childhood. Like all the inhabitants of that country, they desired to survive. But they could not leave their native land so quickly.

"I will never be able to erase the images from my head caused by the war. It is the worst thing that can ever happen to humanity," says Bashar.

At the time, his father was a successful entrepreneur and a respected community member. “I always admired my father because of his success, parenting approach, entrepreneurial spirit, and sacrifices he has made for our family and wealth,” says Bashar.

More often than not, mainly because of his current success, many people suppose he had a nice life and enjoyed the benefits of entrepreneurship his whole life. But it wasn’t like that always. Bashar suffered during his childhood until his family decided to move from Iraq. “I had a target on my back, and I got kidnapped twice because my father was well off,” Bashar explains.

Because of wartime circumstances and better security, they had to move to America. His father has built another business and gained wealth again. “One day, he told me that I have to decide - whether to become a doctor, like my mother, or to start my own business,” explains Bashar.

“I wanted to make it big and take care of myself,” he said. “Since then, I never stopped choosing the business side, no matter how hard that path was.”