Baylee Littrell Says Opening for the Jonas Brothers Was 'Definitely on My List of Dreams' as He Releases His Latest Single 'I've Had Enough'

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Baylee Littrell admits opening for the Jonas Brothers was "definitely on my list of dreams," and now, his dreams are coming true. "I was so thrilled to be blessed with the opportunity," the singer exclusively tells OK! while speaking about the tour and his new single, "I've Had Enough," which was released on Friday, October 2. "I will soak up every second of this opportunity."

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Source: Photo by Moritz Högemann The singer released 'I've Had Enough' on October 2.

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He continues, "It’s inspiring to see as a new artist. Their journey in this industry has been very inspiring to see and it should be a journey that many young artist want to emulate. I’m very thankful that they are giving me a chance to build a foundation for my own career. I’m going to definitely watch the show as many times as I can and really take in the experience. The road life and touring has always been my way of life as an artist but now being older it will be a very gratifying experience to learn from some of the best." The performer teases fans can expect some unreleased music while on tour with the Jonas Brothers. "I’ll be performing many of my new original tracks that will be on my upcoming album. I’m very much looking forward to trying to bring a safe space for the fans to just have a good time and be themselves," he says.

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The latest news comes on the heels of his latest single “So Be It,” which has been Top 40 at Pop radio for the past four weeks in a row and continues to pick up momentum. Littrell has more music coming the rest of the year, in addition to him releasing a new album in January. Littrell's latest song shows his most vulnerable side. "Earlier this year when I wrote the song, I was really going through some dark times. Grappling with depression and anxiety is really what made this song come about. I felt disassociated from myself and my priorities in life. 'I’ve Had Enough' is dedicated to all the people that have felt or are currently feeling the same," she states. "When I wrote this song, the feelings had definitely been building for a while. I felt as though I was a sinking ship. Songwriting has always been my temporary escape from life’s struggles. When I wrote 'I’ve Had Enough,' I simply was embracing the struggle while also being honest about my feelings."

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Source: @BAYLEELITTRELL_MUSIC/INSTAGRAM The star said the song helped him get through some 'tough days.'

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Now, Littrell "finally" feels like he's "back to myself." "That song helped me get through a lot of tough days. I can still tap in to the feelings I had when I wrote the song but I am now further from that dark place. I definitely enjoy listening to the song more now than I used to," he says. "The second verse really dives into the personal side of me that I am ready for people to finally know. So far almost 24 years into life I say yes. I think there will come a day when I’ll be able to write songs in some of my best times, but my darkest times produced the best work right now."

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For now, Littrell has something to celebrate: "So Be It" has gained momentum on pop radio. "I had hopes for 'So Be It,' but I never thought it would do as well as it has, and I am so excited about it. So far, I consider 'So Be It' the greatest accomplishment of my career and the beginning of a promising new chapter," he shares, adding that having a Top 40 song could change his career. "It drives me to push further toward my goals. I’m so beyond happy with the song's success, and I hope to continue that momentum this year with more songs."

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Source: @BAYLEELITTRELL_MUSIC/INSTAGRAM Baylee relies on his dad, Brian, for advice.

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Littrell rose to fame when fans got to see a personal side of his songwriting on American Idol, where he had a breakout moment with his original song "Hey Jesus." "American Idol was definitely the most publicly vulnerable experience yet. Even though it was a real reality TV show, most of those moments were me truly being vulnerable. In the midst of that wild experience, I believe it pushed me to be better," he says, noting the show "pushed" him to have "thicker skin." "I didn’t have many allies on the show, and that pushed me to become more closed off and bitter than I would’ve liked. I think the biggest lesson I learned from American Idol was to push through tough times without changing who you are," he adds. "When I left American Idol, I still thought I was going to take a more country/folk route. It took me almost another full-scale year to really decide who I was going to be and how to approach it."

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Littrell has been able to see his dad, Brian Littrell, become a promiment figure in the music industry with the Backstreet Boys. "I think in many ways this next chapter of my career is surprising us both still. I think he just wants me to enjoy it and truly own it. The beauty of this is I can tell that he’s more content with my journey because I am as well," he says.

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Now, he's excited to create his own identity with new music. "This upcoming album will truly reveal the real Baylee to everyone. Every single song on this upcoming album has had a major purpose in my life over the last year. From up-tempo R&B style influences to smooth and somber ballads, this record will have everything and showcases the inner workings of my mind. I really hope it takes the listeners on a journey through their life and through their happy and sad times," he says. He adds, "I think the music of my past was great for its time in my life. I think I set limitations on myself in the past that prevented me from reaching the goals, genre, and theme that I had hoped for. I feel like all I’ve done in my 20s so far is reflect. Now approaching my mid-20s, I feel like I figured out how to be who I am through my music truly for the first time without worrying what others think. My music for me now is my safe place. That’s what I hope it is for other people as well. I’m very excited for people to hear 'Web of Lies,' which will be my next single following 'I’ve Had Enough.' There’s another song I wrote called 'One Last Cigarette' that I think people will enjoy."

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Source: SUPPLIED The artist will be on tour with the Jonas Brothers starting October 8.