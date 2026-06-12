Baylee Littrell Is 'Paving a New Path' in His Musical Career With His Upcoming Album: 'I'm Excited'

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Baylee Littrell is stepping into a new chapter with the release of his new single, "So Be It," out on Friday, June 12. “I am so excited and extremely proud to pave a new path in my musical career with 'So Be It.' Writing and producing this track alongside a legend like Keith Harris was one of the most freeing experiences I have ever had as an artist, exploring the classic pop and R&B sounds that I grew up with. I wanted this song to feel like a fun summer escape, playing with temptation through Adam and Eve-inspired metaphors. More than anything, this record represents the start of a completely new musical era for me, and I hope you all love it as much as I do," the singer, 23, exclusively tells OK!.

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Source: @bayleelittrell_music/Instagram The rising star is excited for this new chapter.

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Ever since Littrell, whose dad is Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, made a name for himself on American Idol, he felt like it was time for a "much-needed change." "I felt there was a limit to what I could write and produce unless I moved into a different genre. We'd talked about it for years, but once I got in the studio and started working on tracks I normally wouldn't have cut, everything changed. This is really me stepping out of my comfort zone. It started with 'Hey Jesus' because I had this Christian venture happening at the same time I was launching a new chapter in my secular music career. Getting away from the Nashville scene and reconnecting with the West Coast influences I grew up around has been really fun. Last year was great, but it was also tough. I questioned where music was going for me and what the future looked like. Getting back in the studio helped me rediscover what I wanted to do. This is a reinvention of Baylee Littrell. The next album will be heavily influenced by R&B and pop, while still including some acoustic elements. I'm really excited for people to hear it," he shares.

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Growing up, Baylee was "exposed" to a "huge variety of music." "My grandmother loved country music, while my grandfather introduced me to artists like Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. He was more into R&B and vocal pop. He loved Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. My dad raised me on artists like Brian McKnight, and my mom loved classic vocal pop. My influences came from everywhere. Eventually, I realized I needed to stop trying to fit everything together and just make the music I genuinely enjoy. For me, that meant embracing pop and experimenting with production," he says.

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Source: @rokspics/Instagram The 'American Idol' alum is close with his dad.

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Even though his dad is famous — and has taught him a thing or two about the industry — he believes he was always meant to perform. "Music runs through both sides of my family. My late grandfather on my mom's side played drums for Elvis, so there was always a connection to music. I think I still would have found my way to it, but seeing my dad do it definitely inspired me. As a kid, I thought, 'That's what I'm going to do.' As I got older, I realized how difficult the industry can be. The pressure and uncertainty are real. But it's also brought me so much happiness. Instead of worrying about where music is going, I'm opening a new chapter eight years into my career, and that's exciting," he shares.

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Source: @bayleelittrell_music/Instagram The singer asks his dad for music advice.

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Baylee also turns to his parents for advice any time he wants to play them some demos or something he's been working on. "We actually keep a tally board of which songs family and friends respond to best. My dad has a huge influence on that process. I can usually tell within the first few bars whether he likes a song just by looking at his face. The new song was one he loved immediately, which surprised me. Sometimes the songs I think my parents will love get a lukewarm response, while the ones I'm unsure about end up being their favorites. He also co-produced this upcoming single with me and Keith. Having him in the studio felt like watching him relive the early Backstreet Boys days. We were both sitting behind the console, excited like kids, throwing ideas around. It was amazing," he says.

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Getting to soak up time with his dad is something he embraces, especially when he got to open for the Backstreet Boys on their DNA World Tour. "It was the greatest experience of my life. The guys voted on whether to bring me out on tour, and they all said yes. That meant the world to me because I never expected special treatment. Going from clubs and bars to performing in front of nearly 20,000 people a night was unbelievable. It taught me so much. Seeing family and friends in the crowd, especially in places like Atlanta and Los Angeles, was incredibly emotional. Those memories still motivate me today. That experience showed me I could do this. It also taught me that you have to be comfortable standing on your own," he gushes.

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Source: @rokspics/Instagram The performer embraces the 'nepo baby' label.

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Just because his dad has been in the business for over three decades doesn't mean things come easy for him. "I've heard as many 'no's' as Garth Brooks did in Nashville, and that's saying something. Seeing stories like his motivated me to keep going. People have told me I wasn't ready, or that my music wasn't enough of this or enough of that. Ironically, connections can sometimes close doors instead of opening them. Some people don't want to give you a chance because of who your family is. That's why this project means so much to my family and me. We've built it together. There have been countless promises that never materialized, meetings that led nowhere, and deals that disappeared. After American Idol, I realized I still had a lot to learn. Going through that level of scrutiny taught me that if I could survive that, I could survive anything," he states. He adds, "I've learned to embrace the challenge. I embrace the 'nepo baby' label now. People can say what they want, but I'm going to keep working until it happens."

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For Baylee, getting to express himself via song helps him deal with some of his "deepest struggles — anxiety, fear and pain." "When I'm going through something difficult, I'll sit and write for hours. This album will have a lot of emotional vulnerability. Some songs are essentially memoirs set to music. At the same time, there are songs that simply start with a concept or a metaphor. The upcoming single falls into that category. It's a fun love song, whereas some of the other tracks are much more personal," he notes, adding that sometimes "melodies pop into my head when I'm doing something completely unrelated." "I'll be cooking dinner or walking my dog and suddenly have to stop and record an idea before I lose it. These days, I hear melodies just as much as lyrics. Sometimes I'll sit down with a guitar, other times I'll build beats on a computer — which is funny because I've always been terrible with technology. Writing tends to happen in bursts. I'll write five songs, take a few weeks off, then write another five. That's the system that works best for me," he says.

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Source: Moritz Högemann 'So Be It' is out on June 12.

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Ultimately, he hopes to make his family proud. "Music means everything to our family. It's part of our lifestyle. There's never a day when music isn't playing somewhere in our house. What motivates me is proving people wrong. I want people to see that the Littrell name will be around for a long time, but in the most humble and confident way possible," he declares.