Former 'Baywatch' Bombshell Erika Eleniak, 55, Looks Unrecognizable With Tattoo Sleeves as She Walks Her Dog in L.A.: Photos

Two photos of
Source: Fremantle;MEGA

Erika Eleniak now has tattoos covering both of her arms.

By:

June 30 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Former Baywatch star Erika Eleniak was nearly impossible to recognize when she stepped out in Los Angeles on June 22.

A photographer caught the actress walking her dog on a sunny day, but aside from her blonde locks, Eleniak looked completely different than she did in her heyday.

Erika Eleniak's Claim to Fame

erika eleniak baywatch credit fremantle
Source: FREMANTLE

Erika Eleniak was on 'Baywatch' from 1989 to 1992.

Eleniak, 55, rose to fame after nabbing a role as Shauni McClain in the hit lifeguard drama. Her other notables gigs include her movie debut in E.T. and playing the high school girlfriend of John Stamos' Full House character.

The blonde beauty also posed for playboy the same year she joined Baywatch.

The Actress Looked Unrecognizbale in L.A.

baywatch babe erika eleniak
Source: MEGA

Eleniak was seen out in Los Angeles to walk her dog.

This month, the actress was spotted out with her furry friend, wearing a black graphic T-shirt, black bermuda shorts, a fanny pack and cream slide sandals. Eleniak also sported tattoos up and down both of her arms.

While the star has somewhat faded from the spotlight, she recently made headlines when she admitted in Steve Kmetko's "Still Here Hollywood" podcast that she was uncomfortable kissing E.T. costar Henry Thomas.

baywatch
baywatch

baywatch babe erika eleniak
Source: MEGA

Both of the actress' arms were covered in tattoos.

"I cried because I didn't want to kiss Henry Thomas. I was very nervous," she recalled. "I remember Steven [Spielberg] coming into the trailer with me and my mom, talking to me for about 10 minutes. He assured me it would be a closed set, so that very few people would be there."

"I remember Henry Thomas was in a girls haters club," she quipped. "He was 10, I was 12, so I was the older woman, and I think Steven talked to him as well to reassure him."

baywatch babe erika eleniak
Source: MEGA

The star recently dished on filming 'E.T.' when she was 12, admitting she didn't want to kiss costar Henry Thomas.

"I remember a lot of frogs. A lot of frogs and just a good time," Eleniak continued. "I was on set for about three days and then they extended my filming for another day, so I wasn't there for a very long period."

"It was all improv," the actress revealed of their scene. "In fact, it was Steven who had that little boy who Henry stands on top of, I remember him choreographing that quickly, [and saying], 'Hey, you come over here. We're going to push you down on the ground and Henry's going to stand on top of you.' It was absolutely brilliant, actually."

erika eleniak baywatch credit fremantle
Source: FREMANTLE

Eleniak was once engaged to 'Baywatch' costar Billy Warlock.

"Because my stuff was all the school scenes, there were a lot of props, you know, pens and all the stuff that goes with school. And I remember scented pens were a big thing back then, they had just come out, and I remember Steven testing them and saying, 'I wonder if they taste good too,' and teasing us kids, and he would taste the pens," she shared.

"He just had fun. He had a lot of fun with us," Eleniak noted of the famed director.

