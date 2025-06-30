PHOTOS Former 'Baywatch' Bombshell Erika Eleniak, 55, Looks Unrecognizable With Tattoo Sleeves as She Walks Her Dog in L.A.: Photos Source: Fremantle;MEGA Erika Eleniak now has tattoos covering both of her arms.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Baywatch star Erika Eleniak was nearly impossible to recognize when she stepped out in Los Angeles on June 22. A photographer caught the actress walking her dog on a sunny day, but aside from her blonde locks, Eleniak looked completely different than she did in her heyday.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Eleniak's Claim to Fame

Source: FREMANTLE Erika Eleniak was on 'Baywatch' from 1989 to 1992.

Eleniak, 55, rose to fame after nabbing a role as Shauni McClain in the hit lifeguard drama. Her other notables gigs include her movie debut in E.T. and playing the high school girlfriend of John Stamos' Full House character. The blonde beauty also posed for playboy the same year she joined Baywatch.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Looked Unrecognizbale in L.A.

Source: MEGA Eleniak was seen out in Los Angeles to walk her dog.

This month, the actress was spotted out with her furry friend, wearing a black graphic T-shirt, black bermuda shorts, a fanny pack and cream slide sandals. Eleniak also sported tattoos up and down both of her arms. While the star has somewhat faded from the spotlight, she recently made headlines when she admitted in Steve Kmetko's "Still Here Hollywood" podcast that she was uncomfortable kissing E.T. costar Henry Thomas.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Both of the actress' arms were covered in tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

"I cried because I didn't want to kiss Henry Thomas. I was very nervous," she recalled. "I remember Steven [Spielberg] coming into the trailer with me and my mom, talking to me for about 10 minutes. He assured me it would be a closed set, so that very few people would be there." "I remember Henry Thomas was in a girls haters club," she quipped. "He was 10, I was 12, so I was the older woman, and I think Steven talked to him as well to reassure him."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star recently dished on filming 'E.T.' when she was 12, admitting she didn't want to kiss costar Henry Thomas.

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember a lot of frogs. A lot of frogs and just a good time," Eleniak continued. "I was on set for about three days and then they extended my filming for another day, so I wasn't there for a very long period." "It was all improv," the actress revealed of their scene. "In fact, it was Steven who had that little boy who Henry stands on top of, I remember him choreographing that quickly, [and saying], 'Hey, you come over here. We're going to push you down on the ground and Henry's going to stand on top of you.' It was absolutely brilliant, actually."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FREMANTLE Eleniak was once engaged to 'Baywatch' costar Billy Warlock.