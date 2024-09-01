12 Bombshells From 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' Docuseries: Strict Weight Rules, Health Issues and More

Baywatch cast members appeared in the new ABC News Studios' documentary series, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, to share their experiences while starring in the hit television series and their lives afterward. The four-part project, which premiered on Hulu on August 28, features interviews with Alexandra Paul, Billy Warlock, Carmen Electra, David Chokachi, David Hasselhoff, Erika Eleniak, Jeremy Jackson, Nicole Eggert and Traci Bingham, to name a few.

Some of the stars dropped shocking behind-the-scenes secrets from their time on Baywatch.

Hasselhoff, who played Mitch Buchannon, said in the documentary, "The show really wasn’t good. But we made it good because we had passion."

"The problem is that sometimes it is 6 in the morning and it is freezing and you have to get in the water. The shrinkage is ridiculous so I had my own technique," Chokachi, who portrayed Cody Madison on Baywatch, added. "I would try to find a towel or jacket and hide under it to do a little personal fluffing. Then it would create circulation and you could represent yourself a little better."