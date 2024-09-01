12 Bombshells From 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' Docuseries: Strict Weight Rules, Health Issues and More
'Baywatch' Cast Members Faced Struggles While Doing the Show
Baywatch cast members appeared in the new ABC News Studios' documentary series, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, to share their experiences while starring in the hit television series and their lives afterward. The four-part project, which premiered on Hulu on August 28, features interviews with Alexandra Paul, Billy Warlock, Carmen Electra, David Chokachi, David Hasselhoff, Erika Eleniak, Jeremy Jackson, Nicole Eggert and Traci Bingham, to name a few.
Some of the stars dropped shocking behind-the-scenes secrets from their time on Baywatch.
Hasselhoff, who played Mitch Buchannon, said in the documentary, "The show really wasn’t good. But we made it good because we had passion."
"The problem is that sometimes it is 6 in the morning and it is freezing and you have to get in the water. The shrinkage is ridiculous so I had my own technique," Chokachi, who portrayed Cody Madison on Baywatch, added. "I would try to find a towel or jacket and hide under it to do a little personal fluffing. Then it would create circulation and you could represent yourself a little better."
'Baywatch' Had Strict Rules Regarding Cast Members' Weight
Baywatch was famous for its cast members wearing notable swimsuits. In the documentary series, the show's alums disclosed the strict contract clause they needed to follow: "You had to stay within your weight."
Eggert said, "I was considered curvy back there. I just had a behind on me. Everyone else wears these teeny-tiny skinny things. I'm sure Baywatch had an influence on girls wanting bigger lips, bigger b----, smaller weight. When I was 20, I modified my body, I put implants in my body."
The Boy Meets World star, 52, said they could not gain or lose five pounds while doing the show. On the other hand, Bingham divulged they had to have huge b----.
Angelica Bridges, who starred in the show as Taylor Walsh, shared, "We had to stay fit, we couldn't get cellulite. There was a lot of pressure."
Even male cast members had to follow the rule to maintain the Baywatch body.
According to Jackson, he was "prodded by producers and stuff about my appearance, skinny arms and chubby belly." His mother eventually hired a trainer to get him into shape.
'Baywatch' Stars Reveal Their Paychecks
Despite being a massive and successful show, the stars of Baywatch did not make a lot of money.
"The Baywatch budget was so much smaller than all the other shows that were filming at the time," said Paul, while Hasselhoff added, "We did everything ourselves ... everything."
Eggert estimated they were paid around $3,500 per show while Friends was making $1 million per episode. The amount also left Eleniak wondering how she would survive with the amount, especially after taxes were deducted.
Warlock noted, "There's not one rich actor on Baywatch. Not one."
Cast Members Dealt With Health Issues
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun also put a spotlight on the stars' health issues.
In the documentary, Eggert spoke candidly about her stage 2 cribriform carcinoma b----- cancer diagnosis, which she learned about in December 2023.
"There's really only one way to deal with it and that's to face it, fight it and enjoy whatever time you have left," said Eggert. "Because, if this is it, I don't want my last days to be sad. I don't want my kids to remember me sad."
Meanwhile, Michael Newman was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2006.
"It's been tough being diagnosed with something like that. In a moment, when a doctor tells you you have Parkinson's, your whole life changes. You have to reorder your life. All those things you had planned for your family and yourself, adventures you wanted to go on, you're not going," he disclosed as he tried to contain his emotions.
Newman, who was the only real lifeguard in the cast, hopes the documentary "sheds light on the heroism of the life-guarding profession" and "builds respect for the world-wide fraternity of men and women."
Nicole Eggert Spoke About Scott Baio Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her
In 2018, Eggert accused Scott Baio of sexual assault, though the latter has continuously denied the claims and only admitted to having s-- with his Charles in Charge costar when she was 18. They worked together in the series from 1984 to 1990.
The Sleeping Beauties star explained, "It was time for me to get that off of my chest and not live in that denial anymore. I knew the only way to heal was to lay it all out there. That’s what happened, and it was probably one of the hardest things I had to go through. Probably harder than the abuse."
Erika Eleniak Almost Did Not Play Her 'Baywatch' Role
Eleniak, who left Baywatch in 1992, almost did not get the role of Shauni McClain role in the first three seasons of the show after NBC discovered she previously modeled for Playboy. The creators successfully kept her in the end.
"I didn’t need to do Playboy. In fact, I knew even at that age that it would create obstacles for me, but at that age you feel invincible. When you do Playboy as a celebrity, it is steak tartare. When you do it as a flavor of the month, it is nasty raw meat. It is hypocrisy," the 54-year-old star said in the docuseries.
Jeremy Jackson Got Candid About His Crystal Meth Addiction
In After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, Jackson opened up about his crystal meth addiction and the one interaction he shared with Hasselhoff on set.
"I remember David saying, 'Are you smoking pot or something?' And I was [thinking] like, 'Jesus, they think I'm smoking pot?' I could never tell them the truth. What would they think?" he recalled. "When you haven't slept for five days and you've been smoking crystal meth, having somebody look you in the eyes and say 'Dude, are you okay?' is like the worst thing that can happen."
Jackson admitted to hitting rock bottom after his alleged involvement in a 2017 stabbing incident.
Jeremy Jackson Made Some NSFW Revelations
Jackson made headlines after the documentary series premiered due to the "gross" confession he made.
Loni Willison's ex-husband said he used to sniff his female costars' "dirty" swimsuits after a long day on set. He chose Eggert's one-piece as his favorite to smell.
"Nicole was the big one, for sure. We had a very intimate moment, her and I, that she never knew about," he quipped. "She would come to work late and not give a f---."
Eggert, on the other hand, reacted to the confession and revealed she was not surprised by the revelation because Jackson was only 14 and experiencing puberty at the time.
However, the docuseries' viewers could not hide their disgust after hearing Jackson's story.
Diversity Issues Exposed
Gregory Alan Williams, who played Officer Garner Ellerbee on Baywatch, spoke about his experience as a Black man on the series.
"You can’t be as fit as the lead guy. I forgot my place on Baywatch — my character’s place. My job wasn’t to be s---, I was the sidekick," he said in the interview featured on the docuseries. "The sidekick has to be a clown. It is all about aesthetics, and my beauty wasn’t celebrated. I realized I wasn’t what they were selling."
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun revealed Trace Bingham and Ingrid Walters were added after the show received backlash for only having white people in the cast.
Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Had a Complicated Relationship
Co-creator Michael Berk said in the docuseries how Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who wed in 1995, had a tumultuous relationship while the 57-year-old model was working on Baywatch.
He spoke up about the time Lee allegedly trashed Anderson's trailer while she was filming a scene with Chokachi.
"It complicated her life. It complicated our life," Berk said of Anderson's relationship with Lee, adding, "Pam came to me one day and said 'Please, rewrite this scene where I have to kiss David Chokachi. Tommy is just feeling really insecure right now and it's not a good time.'"
What Kelly Slater Thought About 'Baywatch'
Kelly Slater, who only appeared on the show for a few episodes, shared his experience working on the hit series.
"I just felt like the writing was so nonsensical in so many ways," the professional surfer said before speaking about an episode where an octopus stole surfboards. "It is pretty wild looking back that I got the chance to be on that show. I was hoping the show would get bigger and bigger and I’m forgotten about."
Meanwhile, director Matthew Felker praised Slater for "bringing legitimacy" to the show.
'Baywatch' Cast Members Struggled to Find New Jobs
In the same docuseries, Eleniak and Kelly Packard said they struggled to find another job after starring on the renowned TV series.
Packard disclosed, "I grappled with taking it off my resume. It really stinks now, because I'm this woman who's trying to act still, but I can't be taken seriously because I was a Baywatch baby."
Eleniak experienced the same when she tried pursuing a film career after leaving Baywatch.
"Some of the most incredible opportunities I had, I blew; self-sabotage because I was so scared," she said, adding she scored the chance to read for a role in Casino but ended up letting it go. "What I did was I burned so many bridges, major bridges, because nobody understood why I wasn't going. I was terrified. I didn't feel good enough."