'Baywatch' Star David Charvet Accused of Killing Dog in Tragic Hit-and-Run
April 16 2026, Updated 11:26 a.m. ET
Baywatch star David Charvet was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a dog.
Vera Errico was reportedly walking her three dogs – all on leashes – in a gated Malibu community just before 6 a.m. on April 12, when Charvet struck one of her dogs with his pick-up truck, a news outlet reported on Thursday, April 16.
'Baywatch' Star David Charvet Allegedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
Errico claimed the TV star did not stop after hitting her dog and instead drove outside of the community, where she believed he called the police.
Her 11-year-old white English Labrador was rushed to the hospital but was ultimately euthanized due to the severity of his injuries.
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Vera and her husband have yet to file a police report in connection with the hit-and-run, but were reportedly headed to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department to do so, according to the outlet.
Charvet rose to fame in the '90s beach drama Baywatch alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. The show ran for 11 seasons, airing from 1989 to 2001.
After leaving Baywatch in 1996, Charvet went on to play Craig Field on Melrose Place, appearing on 46 episodes between 1996 and 1998.
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