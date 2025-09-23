'Baywatch' Star Donna D'Errico, 57, Nearly Has Nip Slip in Revealing Lingerie: Photo
Sept. 23 2025, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Donna D'Errico is returning to her sultry roots.
The Baywatch alum, 57, stripped down to a lacy blue slip dress while lounging on the floor of her bedroom on Tuesday, September 23.
D'Errico lowered the straps of her lingerie off her shoulders, nearly exposing her assets.
The former blonde bombshell sat on her heels as she leaned on the edge of her mattress, toying with her now-brunette locks.
"Woke up smiling ✨," she captioned the revealing Instagram post.
Donna D'Errico Strips Down to Intimates
The actress is no stranger to a sultry selfie. Just one week prior, she flashed her buttcheeks while leaning against a wall in a pink bra and underwear. She appeared to be standing in her home, with her bathroom pictured behind her.
"A little distraction, because we all need one right now ❤️," she wrote.
On August 3, D'Errico once again rocked a lingerie set. She posed in a black and red lacy top and thong while glancing down at her cleavage.
"Scroll if you want. click if you get it 🖤," she teased her fans.
Donna D'Errico's History-Making AI Invention
Aside from thirst traps, D'Errico launched Hollywood's first-ever AI voice experience earlier this summer. Titled "Call Donna D," the technology invites fans to request virtual dinner dates and have "flirty chats" with a fake version of the former Playboy model.
"Omg it only launched today and it’s already getting flooded with calls 😳," she captioned a July 17 Instagram post. "I truly didn’t know what to expect, but wow…I’m so grateful. Thank you for showing up for me like this ❤️."
Donna D'Errico's 'Baywatch' Legacy
D'Errico catapulted into the spotlight for her role as Donna Marco on Baywatch between 1996 and 1998. She also appeared in the spin-off series Baywatch Nights and became a main cast member in Season 2.
The brunette beauty credits self-confidence as the secret to her lasting s-- appeal.
"I still feel a little self-conscious here and there — sometimes a lot. But I've learned to let that stuff go and stop worrying so much about what other people say and what other people think and just live," she told an outlet in 2022. "I wear what I want and I say what I want and I do what I want, and I have stopped living the way that other people think that I should live and I live the way I want to live. I think that's what you're seeing now…is that level of confidence. And I think that everybody knows that confidence is s---."