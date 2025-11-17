BBC Expresses Regret Over Calling Kate Middleton Her Own Name in Wild Apology

Article continues below advertisement

The BBC sent an apology to Kate Middleton for calling her by own name. The British Broadcasting Corporation took ownership after fans had a hissy fit over the network not using her title, Catherine, Princess of Wales, during their broadcast of Armistice Day on November 11.

Article continues below advertisement

The BBC Released a Statement Over the 'Error'

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton has several royal titles attached to her name.

The English news channel was forced to drop a statement. “During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton," the memo began. "These were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologize. Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

The Princess of Wales Had Many Royal Titles Bestowed Upon Her

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William were given new titles when King Charles ascended to the throne.

Journalist Rajini Vaidyanathan was emceeing the live broadcast when the BBC referred to the Duchess of Cambridge, 43, as Kate during their coverage. Northern Irish member of Parliament Jim Shannon even complained about the mislabel, tweeting: “A reminder to @BBCNews to educate its broadcasters that the Princess of Wales has not been ‘Kate Middleton’ since 2011. Her correct title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Get it right.” When Kate married Prince William in April 2011, she was bestowed the title of Duchess of Cambridge. When King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2022, the Cambridges were given the monikers Prince and Princess of Wales.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Princess of Wales was viewed as a 'commoner' by the royal family.

The mother-of-three also can be identified by the lesser-known Scottish royal titles, such as the Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Carrick, Baroness of Renfrew and Lady of the Isles. Despite the many honorary names, Kate prefers to use her born moniker of "Kate Middleton" when out in public. "It doesn’t hurt her that the American press especially refers to her as Kate Middleton," Boston University professor Arianne Chernock told Vanity Fair in 2016. "It’s precisely her middle-class origins, and that name, which won her over to so many people in the first place. So that reminder can only help her."

Kate and William Got Married in 2011

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William married in 2011.