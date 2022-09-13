The Middleton Family's Shady Past Resurfaces As Kate Embraces New Princess Of Wales Title

"Before William set the date for their much-anticipated wedding he had to face some of Kate’s unfortunate connections that a future British Queen would really rather keep hidden," spilled a source, pointing fingers to her troublesome uncle, Gary Goldsmith.

The 44-year-old, who is the brother of Kate's mom, Carole, was caught offering drugs to a reporter, in addition to boasting ties to a prostitution ring. "William adores Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole, but he had no choice but to cut all ties with her uncle," the source noted. "Everyone felt bad for Kate — because it’s not like you can choose your relatives."

Goldsmith was also arrested plead guilty to beating his wife, Julie-Ann.