'Beast Games' Season 2 Star Tyler Lucas Admits It Was 'Surreal' Being Buried Alive in Horrifying Challenge: Some People Were 'in There for 8 Hours'
March 23 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Beast Games Season 2 contestant Tyler Lucas was willing to do anything for $5 million — including getting buried alive.
In an exclusive interview with OK!, the winner of the hit Prime Video series revealed what it was like being covered with soil in a coffin alongside his fellow castmates.
In the series’ shocking Episode 7 challenge, competitors were unearthed one by one to take their share of a $1 million prize pool. Group captain Nick Mariano chose Lucas as one of the first people to exit the coffin, so he was only underground for two hours.
“Individuals who were dug up last were probably in there for eight hours. It was pretty surreal,” the 33-year-old dished. “Once we got in there, we were lying down, and you just see the molds get dumped on us. It was a pretty crazy feeling.”
Lucas didn’t mind being underground and used the opportunity to take a nap.
“My coffin was pretty spacious,” he recalled. “I’m 6’4”, so I was kind of worried about being cramped, but I had a lot of space in mine…I’ve seen YouTube videos of [MrBeast being buried alive], but I never would have imagined that would happen to me. Some people liked it, some people didn’t.”
To pass the time in his coffin, Lucas indulged in some snacks.
“We had a little snack pack in there full of goodies and whatnot, and I had a blanket and got nice and cozy,” he remembered. “I just figured I’d take a nap and hopefully wake up whenever I got dug up.”
When asked whether he would get buried alive again for a chance at $5 million, Lucas didn’t hesitate.
“Absolutely, sign me up. I'll go get buried alive right now,” the reality star declared.
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'Beast Games' Winner Tyler Lucas Wanted to Give Some Money to Runner-Up Cory Sims
Lucas came out on top in the final episode of the series after he guessed which briefcase first-runner up Cory Sims hid a $5 million check inside. The United States Air Force pilot considered giving his costar a cut of the cash but wasn’t allowed due to contract restrictions.
“It was bittersweet because I'm extremely blessed with the outcome that happened for me, but on the other side of it, I was extremely sad because I ultimately took that opportunity from Cory to provide for his family,” he expressed. “I would love to give him some money, but unfortunately, it's in our contracts where we can't split the money. If there’s a way I could help out with a foundation or something like that, and it's not against our contract, I'd love to do that.”
How Will 'Beast Games' Season 2 Winner Tyler Lucas Spend the $5 Million Prize?
It took eight months for the $5 million to be deposited into the former Penn State football star’s bank account, and now that it’s arrived, he’s contemplating where to spend the large sum.
“I'm such a cheap guy. I don't really need too much life. I'm happy with where I'm at now,” he said. “I'm not a person that’s extravagant or anything like that, but coming into this newfound wealth, I want to do what I can to set my family up for life and make sure my boys are set, too. So the only expenses that I've used are to hire a legal team and a financial team. Right now, we're kind of developing different strategies moving forward to put into place to help continue passive income and to help mitigate taxes too. I'm a Texas state resident, so luckily, I have that going for me.”
Lucas also plans to buy his wife a new car and take his family on vacation.
“I've never seen that much money ever. Not even close to that. It’s a surreal feeling. I’m just extremely blessed,” he gushed.