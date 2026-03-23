'Beast Games' Season 2 Star Tyler Lucas Admits It Was 'Surreal' Being Buried Alive in Horrifying Challenge: Some People Were 'in There for 8 Hours'

Article continues below advertisement

Beast Games Season 2 contestant Tyler Lucas was willing to do anything for $5 million — including getting buried alive. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the winner of the hit Prime Video series revealed what it was like being covered with soil in a coffin alongside his fellow castmates.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon Prime Video Tyler Lucas won 'Beast Games' Season 2.

In the series’ shocking Episode 7 challenge, competitors were unearthed one by one to take their share of a $1 million prize pool. Group captain Nick Mariano chose Lucas as one of the first people to exit the coffin, so he was only underground for two hours. “Individuals who were dug up last were probably in there for eight hours. It was pretty surreal,” the 33-year-old dished. “Once we got in there, we were lying down, and you just see the molds get dumped on us. It was a pretty crazy feeling.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon Prime Video Tyler Lucas took home a $5 million prize.

Lucas didn’t mind being underground and used the opportunity to take a nap. “My coffin was pretty spacious,” he recalled. “I’m 6’4”, so I was kind of worried about being cramped, but I had a lot of space in mine…I’ve seen YouTube videos of [MrBeast being buried alive], but I never would have imagined that would happen to me. Some people liked it, some people didn’t.” To pass the time in his coffin, Lucas indulged in some snacks. “We had a little snack pack in there full of goodies and whatnot, and I had a blanket and got nice and cozy,” he remembered. “I just figured I’d take a nap and hopefully wake up whenever I got dug up.” When asked whether he would get buried alive again for a chance at $5 million, Lucas didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely, sign me up. I'll go get buried alive right now,” the reality star declared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Beast Games' Winner Tyler Lucas Wanted to Give Some Money to Runner-Up Cory Sims

Source: Amazon Prime Video Tyler Lucas was buried alive on 'Beast Games.'

Lucas came out on top in the final episode of the series after he guessed which briefcase first-runner up Cory Sims hid a $5 million check inside. The United States Air Force pilot considered giving his costar a cut of the cash but wasn’t allowed due to contract restrictions. “It was bittersweet because I'm extremely blessed with the outcome that happened for me, but on the other side of it, I was extremely sad because I ultimately took that opportunity from Cory to provide for his family,” he expressed. “I would love to give him some money, but unfortunately, it's in our contracts where we can't split the money. If there’s a way I could help out with a foundation or something like that, and it's not against our contract, I'd love to do that.”

How Will 'Beast Games' Season 2 Winner Tyler Lucas Spend the $5 Million Prize?

Source: Amazon Prime Video 'Beast Games' winner Tyler Lucas considers himself a 'cheap guy.'