'Beastmaster' Star Marc Singer Says He Was Rushed to Hospital, Then Released After Undergoing Tests
Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
The Beastmaster star Marc Singer was rushed to a hospital over the weekend.
An ambulance was called to the 78-year-old actor's residence shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17.
Singer remained hospitalized overnight before being discharged on Sunday, October 18.
Marc Singer Undergoes Medical Tests After Hospitalization
The Beastmaster 2: Through the Portal of Time actor was taken to the hospital following the emergency call, where doctors evaluated his condition.
Although his test results reportedly showed no concerning findings, further details about his symptoms or what prompted the call remain unclear.
Marc Singer Recalls How He Landed His 'Beastmaster' Role
Singer is best known for portraying Dar in the Beastmaster film series and Mike Donovan in the hit 1980s sci-fi miniseries V and its subsequent television franchise.
In a 2024 interview, Singer revealed that his performance in a stage production of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew helped him secure one of his most recognizable roles.
"The writer/director Don Coscarelli had seen my performance in that, and he said, 'That's the guy I want to play Dar!' So there was really no casting. There was just a meeting," Singer recalled.
The If You Could See What I Hear actor explained that the process moved quickly once he met with Coscarelli.
"We met, and we had a conversation and, man, we got right at it!" he said. "And the next thing I knew, I was being fitted for my little leather hula skirt, and off we went into the desert again."
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Marc Singer on His Experience Filming 'The Beastmaster'
Singer credited the experience with shaping his perspective on filmmaking and introducing him to people who remained important in his life.
The Sweet Justice actor said he made "some lifelong friends" and "developed [his] appreciation for filmic history" while working on the movies.
He also said he would be open to returning to the franchise if given the chance.
"You never know how much life there is in a project and how much more life there might be yet. So I look forward to more of that, if there's more to say!" he shared.
Inside Marc Singer's Career and Life
His other acting credits include Roots: The Next Generations, Agent Recon, and Dallas.
Furthermore, Singer was married to actress Haunani Minn, whom he met in Seattle. The couple married in 1974 and welcomed a daughter, Phoebe Singer, before Haunani died in November 2014.