A Beginner's CBD Guide: Understanding Product Transparency and Quality

While CBD products are more accessible than ever, many people seeking to tap into wellness benefits still feel confused about adding CBD to routine. Knowing what to look for when buying CBD can help you get items for your needs and the most bang for your buck.

Topical products are applied directly to the skin and come in forms like CBD lotions, creams , salves, balms and more.

For people who decide to try a taste-friendly alternative, gummies offer a handy and discreet way to consume CBD. They also may contain additional vitamins and minerals.

Being a great option for those who want to reap the benefits of CBD without having to consume extra calories, taste anything, or add CBD to a drink, capsules contain CBD oil and are swallowed with a full glass of water.

Popular for their versatility, oils are designed for sublingual application (under the tongue) or can be mixed with meals and beverages. They come in many different formulations, strengths, and flavors.

There are four most prevalent types of CBD products which include CBD gummies, oils, capsules and topical products.

Tips to Follow Before Buying

Now that you know which products are most commonly sold online or in a CBD store, let's go over how to choose CBD oils, gummies, topicals, and the like.

Tip 1: Consider The Dosage of Each Product

Different CBD products have different strengths and recommended dosages. The amount of CBD will depend on the product form you intend to use, how fast your system metabolizes cannabinoids and other factors. Look for products that show exactly how much CBD is in each dose, and not just included in the entire bottle or container.

Tip 2: Check Out the Customer Reviews

Customer feedback can give you an understanding of a particular CBD product, brand, or online retailer. Look for online reviews from real customers. Reviews can help you make better overall purchasing decisions.

Tip 3: Keep Intended Use in Mind

With such a variety of products on the market, not all CBD products will suit everyone's needs. As you’re looking into how to choose CBD oil, for instance, you may find that topical CBD ointments are a better option for your needs. Or, if you are always on the go, discreet CBD gummies with pre-measured CBD doses could be great.

Tip 4: Investigate a Brand Thoroughly

Picking a reliable brand is an important part of shopping. But how can you tell if the brand is any good? There certainly are plenty of CBD brands out there to choose from. Ensure that the company meets high standards in quality and ingredient inclusion. Companies that emphasize value, transparency, share customer reviews and follow industry guidelines, are often more reliable than those that do not.

Tip 5: Know the Ingredients

Be sure to look into the ingredients of any product that you are considering buying. Read ingredients, dosages, and other core pieces of information right on the label or product description.