Behati Prinsloo Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'She Looks Unwell'

Photo of Behati Prinsloo
Source: MEGA/@pagesix/Instagram

Behati Prinsloo shocked fans with a noticeably different face at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Behati Prinsloo floored fans with a shocking update to her appearance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The model, 37, took the runway on Wednesday, October 15, with a noticeably different look.

Some social media users thought Prinsloo was tanner, while others speculated she had plastic surgery.

Image of Some fans think Behati Prinsloo got plastic surgery.
Source: @pagesix/Instagram

Some fans think Behati Prinsloo got plastic surgery.

"Did she get an eyelift? No judgment, but she does look different," one fan wondered, while someone else quipped, "Oooo s--- – she got a little Ozempic face going on there 😳."

"I’ve never seen her with such a dark tan," another noticed on Instagram.

"She looks unwell what happened to Behati?!?" an X user worried.

Prinsloo has not confirmed or denied whether she had cosmetic work done to her face.

Image of Behati Prinsloo walked in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Source: @behatiprinsloo/Instagram

Behati Prinsloo walked in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 37-year-old shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the event, including a short clip posing in the iconic Angel wings with Joan Smalls. Victoria’s Secret Executive Creative Director Adam Selman paused for a snapshot with the ladies off the runway.

"We love you @adamselman the fantasy was alive and well last night," Prinsloo wrote on her Instagram Story with an angel emoji.

Backstage at the fashion show, the Victoria’s Secret Angel gushed over husband Adam Levine’s recent music. An outlet asked the star what tracks she’s had on repeat recently as she sat in the glam chair in a pink robe.

"Probably my husband’s music because he just brought out the new album. So 'All Night' is a good one," she said, referencing Levine’s Love Is Like. "I also am always listening to Sublime, so that’s always on repeat."

MORE ON:
Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal

Image of Behati Prinsloo is married to Adam Levine.
Source: MEGA

Behati Prinsloo is married to Adam Levine.

The couple was thrust into the spotlight in 2022 when Levine was accused of cheating on Prinsloo with Summer Stroh. The Instagram model released messages to and from the singer that suggested he may have been unfaithful.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories at the time. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's Dating History

Image of Adam Levine was previously accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo.
Source: @pagesix/Instagram

Adam Levine was previously accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo.

Prinsloo and Levine started dating in 2012 and broke up briefly in May 2013. They got engaged in July 2013 and married one year later. The duo shares two daughters, Dusty Rose, 8, and Gio Grace, 7. They also have a 2-year-old son whose name has not been publicly revealed.

