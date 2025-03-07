Set Secrets! Peek Behind the Camera of These Fan-Favorite Films: From 'E.T.' to 'Mission: Impossible'
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Director Steven Spielberg worked on the set of the 1981 classic Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Speaking about how he created the masterpiece with George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, Spielberg recalled the time he had a casual conversation with the Star Wars creator while they were on a holiday.
"George and I happened to be in Hawaii at the same time. This was before Star Wars had been released and George was hiding out, feeling very nervous and convinced he had a flop on his hands. We started complaining to one another about the problems you get making these big films," said Spielberg.
"He'd tell me about his difficulties with the robots on Star Wars and I'd tell him my nightmare stories about the mechanical shark in Jaws," he added. "Then I mentioned I'd always wanted to make a James Bond picture and George said, 'I've got something better than Bond.' He told me the plot of Raiders and he said the very best thing would be, we wouldn't have a single piece of hardware in the film."
The Island
Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor filmed the action scenes together on the set of the 2005 flick The Island.
Mission: Impossible
Jon Voight and Tom Cruise shot exhilarating scenes for Mission: Impossible, released in 1996.
The Misfits
Clark Gable got a visit from his stepson, Bunker Spreckels, during a break while shooting the 1961 movie.
The Italian Job
Charlize Theron played backgammon during a break as Jason Statham watched on the set of the 2003 flick.
Yentl
Barbra Streisand also worked behind the scenes of her 1983 film.
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi was famous for his E.T. creations. The special-effects virtuoso, who died in 2012, reportedly "cried a little" when he finished the movie.
Ben-Hur
Actors Stephen Boyd and Charlton Heston rode a Vespa between takes at Cinecitta Studios in Rome in 1959.
West Side Story
Spielberg and his crew reimagined the 1961 West Side Story and filmed the 2021 version of the movie classic.