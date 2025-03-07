or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Film
OK LogoPHOTOS

Set Secrets! Peek Behind the Camera of These Fan-Favorite Films: From 'E.T.' to 'Mission: Impossible'

set secrets peek behind the camera of fan favorite films
Source: MEGA

These set secrets ultimately deepen viewers' appreciation for iconic films like 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,' 'Mission: Impossible' and more.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

indiana jones and the raiders of the lost ark
Source: MEGA

Director Steven Spielberg worked on the set of the 1981 classic Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Speaking about how he created the masterpiece with George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, Spielberg recalled the time he had a casual conversation with the Star Wars creator while they were on a holiday.

"George and I happened to be in Hawaii at the same time. This was before Star Wars had been released and George was hiding out, feeling very nervous and convinced he had a flop on his hands. We started complaining to one another about the problems you get making these big films," said Spielberg.

"He'd tell me about his difficulties with the robots on Star Wars and I'd tell him my nightmare stories about the mechanical shark in Jaws," he added. "Then I mentioned I'd always wanted to make a James Bond picture and George said, 'I've got something better than Bond.' He told me the plot of Raiders and he said the very best thing would be, we wouldn't have a single piece of hardware in the film."

Article continues below advertisement

The Island

the island
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor filmed the action scenes together on the set of the 2005 flick The Island.

Article continues below advertisement

Mission: Impossible

mission impossible
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Jon Voight and Tom Cruise shot exhilarating scenes for Mission: Impossible, released in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

The Misfits

the misfits
Source: MEGA

Clark Gable got a visit from his stepson, Bunker Spreckels, during a break while shooting the 1961 movie.

Article continues below advertisement

The Italian Job

the italian job
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Film

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Charlize Theron played backgammon during a break as Jason Statham watched on the set of the 2003 flick.

Article continues below advertisement

Yentl

yentl
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand also worked behind the scenes of her 1983 film.

Article continues below advertisement

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

et the extra terrestrial
Source: MEGA

Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi was famous for his E.T. creations. The special-effects virtuoso, who died in 2012, reportedly "cried a little" when he finished the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben-Hur

ben hur
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Actors Stephen Boyd and Charlton Heston rode a Vespa between takes at Cinecitta Studios in Rome in 1959.

Article continues below advertisement

West Side Story

west side story
Source: MEGA

Spielberg and his crew reimagined the 1961 West Side Story and filmed the 2021 version of the movie classic.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.