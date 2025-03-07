Set Secrets! Peek Behind the Camera of These Fan-Favorite Films: From 'E.T.' to 'Mission: Impossible'

Director Steven Spielberg worked on the set of the 1981 classic Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Speaking about how he created the masterpiece with George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, Spielberg recalled the time he had a casual conversation with the Star Wars creator while they were on a holiday.

"George and I happened to be in Hawaii at the same time. This was before Star Wars had been released and George was hiding out, feeling very nervous and convinced he had a flop on his hands. We started complaining to one another about the problems you get making these big films," said Spielberg.

"He'd tell me about his difficulties with the robots on Star Wars and I'd tell him my nightmare stories about the mechanical shark in Jaws," he added. "Then I mentioned I'd always wanted to make a James Bond picture and George said, 'I've got something better than Bond.' He told me the plot of Raiders and he said the very best thing would be, we wouldn't have a single piece of hardware in the film."