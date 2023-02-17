Why Our Beliefs Are Our Biggest Challenges And How To Overcome Them – Dev Gadhvi

Beliefs are the most powerful tool we possess. Our beliefs shape our thoughts and actions and ultimately determine the course of our lives. They can either be our biggest enablers or our greatest obstacles, depending on whether they align with our aspirations and goals.

This is the philosophy of Dev Gadhvi, India’s first Passionpreneur mentor and founder of the Passionpreneur Mastermind program. This program is based on the premise that success lies in finding one’s passion and transforming it into a viable business. Therefore, the program focuses on a holistic approach to life that helps entrepreneurship-oriented individuals to achieve overall development through dedicated mentorship.

Gadhvi knows the power of belief all too well. Growing up in one of the poorest localities in Gujarat, he faced many challenges from childhood. Despite his lack of resources, he managed to educate himself and build a successful career in the corporate world. However, he was held back by his limited communication skills and confidence. Finally, he realized that without effective communication skills, he would not be able to live the life he had always dreamed of.