Bella Hadid’s Hospital Selfie Sparks Concern as Sister Gigi Hadid Sends Message of Support

Bella Hadid raised alarm bells after sharing a distressed photo of herself in a hospital bed connected to an IV. “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” Hadid, 28, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, September 17.

Bella Hadid Shared Photo From Hospital Bed

Bella Hadid alarmed her followers when she shared a photo from a hospital bed.

The photo series began with a tranquil snap of a Victorian-style home sitting on the mountain with an orange sunset in the background. The next images that followed were a sharp contrast, as Hadid took a selfie while she lay in a hospital bed connected to medical devices. Another photo captured the Victoria’s Secret model as she covered her mouth in concern. The supermodel appeared with swollen eyes, and her nose and skin looked red and inflamed.

Gigi Hadid Supported Her Younger Sister

Bella Hadid shared a photo while connected to an IV.

“❤️Lyme warrior,” her mother, Yolanda Hadid, wrote in the comments section, while her older sister Gigi Hadid added, “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!” Although Bella didn’t reveal details of her hospitalization, she opened up about a similar situation in August 2023.

Bella Hadid Opened Up About Lyme Disease Journey

Bella Hadid praised herself for not giving up after going '15 years' of quiet suffering.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” she revealed at the time via social media. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she continued. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Bella Hadid Suffered for 'Almost 15 Years'

Bella Hadid revealed she went through 'almost 15 years of invisible suffering.'