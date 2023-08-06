OK Magazine
Bella Hadid Insists She's 'OK' After Grueling Lyme Disease Battle: Photos

Source: mega/@bellahadid/Instagram
Aug. 6 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Bella Hadid opened up about her struggle with Lyme Disease.

On Sunday, August 6, the supermodel wrote a candid message about her health issues to her 59.3 million Instagram followers .

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼," she began her post, which included many images that displayed the harsh and sad reality of the star's illness.

"Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this," she added, mentioning her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain," she confessed.

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️ and 2: I wouldn't change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I'm in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today," she added on an optimistic note.

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram
She then admitted the timeline of her disease, which she largely kept private, saying, "I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I'm able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever."

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram
MORE ON:
Bella Hadid
"I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain," the 26-year-old said of the snaps she shared with the world. "Thank you to my genius Dr, and her INCREDIBLE team of nurses. I love you SO much!!! I'll be back when I'm ready," she concluded her heartfelt message.

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram
In response to the emotional news, famous family members and friends expressed their sympathy in the comments section.

"I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u!" sister Gigi Hadid penned, while pal Camila Cabello wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Additionally, Willow Smith said, "Strong beautiful lady."

Fans also gushed over the brunette beauty, adding, "You're the nicest human being I've met!!! So happy for you ❤️ stay healthy" and "Oh I cried so much reading this 😭."

