Bella Hadid Apologizes Over Lackluster Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Walk Amid Lyme Disease Battle

Some fans are expressing concern about Bella Hadid's health after she looked unwell on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, October 15. One fan called out Hadid's sluggish demeanor on the runway in a now-viral TikTok video. "Bella Hadid, what the f--- wrong with you," she said. In the caption, the poster wrote that Hadid looked like she was going to cry throughout the appearance. Hadid commented on the video, explaining, "Girl I got my period that morning and my stamina is not up yet after the whole hospital sitch, but I tried my best and I LOVEEEE you for this I’m ok I swear."

Bella Hadid Calls Victoria's Secret Models 'Athletes'

Source: @bellahadid/instagram Bella Hadid addressed fans' concerns about her health following her recent hospital stay.

In a backstage clip, the model could be seen posing for a friendly face, who asked her how heavy her wings were. "I think they were 60 pounds and I didn't know whether I was going to get off the runway in one piece," she responded. "But guess what? We did it," Hadid said, before adding with a wink "We're athletes. It's called the Victoria's Secret Athletes Show." The Kin Euphorics co-founder closed the show in a dazzling silver fringe lingerie set paired with massive wings adorned with white flowers.

Source: mega Bella Hadid has been struggling with Lyme disease.

Hadid's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show comes just a month after her mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared that Bella has been struggling with Lyme disease and spending time in the hospital for treatment. Taking to Instagram on September 18, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote, "As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me. She continued, "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer."

Source: mega Yolanda Hadid shared photos of Bella Hadid in the hospital last month.

The post, which has since garnered over a million likes, included alarming photos of Bella in a hospital bed, looking unwell alongside machines and tubes. Yolanda's former costar Kyle Richards commented, "Ugh I’m so sorry. Feel better soon @bellahadid ❤️‍🩹🙏." Naomi Campbell wrote, "Sending Love & Healing to you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Meanwhile, Donatella Versace added, "Love you so so much @bellahadid 💜."

Source: mega Bella Hadid has been seen looking healthier recently.