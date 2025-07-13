Bella Hadid Nearly Pops Out of Tiny Bikini Top in Stunning New Photos
In a new Instagram carousel from Bella Hadid, the model’s cleavage nearly popped out of her triangle-shaped bikini top.
Hadid put on a ravishing display while she posed in her white and red two-piece from Frankies Bikinis. The 28-year-old wore a cowboy hat to keep things playful as she pretended to smoke a cigarette in a lounge chair.
Bella Hadid Supports Her 'Founder' Friends
The entrepreneur also spritzed her tanned, chiseled abs with a bottle of her hydrating and alcohol-free Orebella perfume.
The theme of her photo dump was all about lifting up her friends who have created their own lines of beauty products. “When your girls are all founders so you get to make fun s--- together,” she captioned her post, which was set to the tune of “The Cheetah Girls” by the Cheetah Sisters.
'Besties Who Girlboss'
Over 1,500 of her 61.2 million followers flooded her comments to compliment her for looking like an “ethereal” icon while supporting her friends.
“Could u be any more perfect?” asked one fan.
“Besties who girlboss >>>>,” wrote another.
“I love this perfume!!!!!” exclaimed a third.
Bella Hadid Uses Face Tape for a Tighter Look
As OK! previously reported, Hadid’s beauty has caused quite the stir about the model getting a facelift or cat-eye surgery to attain her distinctive facial features.
“People think I fully f----- with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”
However, she revealed the beauty secret that works best for her, saying, “Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”
Bella Hadid's Beauty Secrets
In a recent Beauty Secrets tutorial with Vogue, Hadid dished on her must-have products, including the Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in Suedish by Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.
“Rihanna, I love this,” the model shared. “I almost sent her a picture a couple of months ago, but I was like, ‘She’s busy. I know that she’s busy, and the last thing she wants is a text from me telling her how good her beauty stick is,’ but it’s really good. So, Rih, if you’re watching this, honey, you did that job.”