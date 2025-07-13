Bella Hadid Nearly Pops Out of Tiny Bikini Top in Stunning New Photos

As OK! previously reported, Hadid’s beauty has caused quite the stir about the model getting a facelift or cat-eye surgery to attain her distinctive facial features.

“People think I fully f----- with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

However, she revealed the beauty secret that works best for her, saying, “Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”