Bella Hadid Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors in Video Tutorial: 'It's Face Tape!'
Bella Hadid wants to put rumors about face-lifts and eye surgeries to rest — and she’s doing it without a drop of make-up.
"They always laugh. People think I’ve gotten a face-lift or gotten that cat-eye thing, whatever it’s called," Hadid said gleefully during an Instagram makeup tutorial with a news outlet.
"But I’m going to teach you an easier way," she continued.
The so-called cat-eye surgery, officially termed canthoplasty, is where the outer edge of the eye is lifted to create a feline aesthetic. It’s something Hadid has often been linked to, but she’s slamming those rumors once and for all.
"This is going to be insane cause I have no hair stuff with me," she quipped, wrestling with her brunette locks into a slick bun. Just 60 seconds in, she had a "snatcheroo" with her taut look.
"Belinda is my alter ego, she slays for me during the day. When I get home, Bella again," Hadid explained, giving a playful peek into her dual identities.
In the video, her natural complexion and freckles beamed through the no-makeup look, as she borrowed a brow pencil from sister Gigi Hadid. "It’s so nice having a sister who has so much cool stuff I can steal," she joked.
While Bella laughed off surgery speculations, she’s been candid in the past about her experiences, admitting to having a nose job at 14 — a move which she regretted. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she confessed in the April 2022 issue of Vogue. "I think I would have grown into it."
- Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Lying' About The 'Misconception' She's Had 'So Much Plastic Surgery': 'Just Admit It'
- Khloé Kardashian's 'Overfilled' Face on 'The Kardashians' Sparks Fan Criticism: 'She's Looking Very Catwoman'
- Have These Celebrities Really Gotten Plastic Surgery? Doctor Weighs In On Their Dramatic Transformations
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
And don’t get her started on the rumors! "People think I fully f----- with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy," she fired back. "I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it but it’s not for me."
When it comes to her eyes, Bella quickly shut down rumors. "Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book," she boldly declared.
She also touched upon her insecurities, especially growing up alongside Gigi, 30. "I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi not as outgoing," she revealed. "That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."
In the comments of the Instagram reels version of Bella's video, Vogue makeup artist Lisa Houghton gushed over working with the younger Hadid, coming to her defense.
"All the talk about a facelift or eye lift is actually just an old-school technique using tape to create the illusion of a lift — it’s been around for years. I did this incredible, painterly rainbow eye look on her, and it took quite a bit of time to create. I’m so grateful Bella stayed perfectly still," Lisa said.
Despite battling insecurities, anxiety and body image issues, Bella persevered in the modeling world. "I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?" she pondered. "But over the years I became a good actress."
"I put on a very smiley face or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years, I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my a-- off," she concluded.