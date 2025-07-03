or
Bella Thorne Gets Busty in Black Leather Bra After Listing Her Topanga Villa for $4 Million: Photo

photo of Bella Thorne
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

The star knows how to break the internet!

July 3 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne uploaded a busty thirst trap via X, where her cleavage nearly spilled out of her black leather bra. The actress looked tanned and unbothered as she posed for the sultry selfie, posted during the early morning on Wednesday, July 3.

“Might delete later,” Thorne captioned the photo, which attracted many of her fans to compliment her for looking so “amazing.”

Bella Thorne Lists California Mansion for $4 Million

bella thorne busty black leather bra listing topanga villa million photo
Source: @bellathorne/X

The 'Shake It Up' actress' $4 million mansion is secluded in a mountainous area.

The former Disney star’s revealing image comes just days after she listed her Topanga home for $3.99 million. Her Mediterranean estate, located in the mountains of Santa Monica, Calif., is set on 10 acres of land.

The secluded mansion overlooks the Pacific Ocean with a stunning 360-degree view. What’s more, though, are the gorgeous interior decorations.

The entrance of Thorne’s estate features an elaborate floral arrangement, perfect for a wedding photo backdrop. The actress reportedly collaborated with botanical artist Kristen Alpaugh for the stunning custom design.

Bella Thorne's Topanga Estate Is 6,679 Square Feet

bella thorne busty black leather bra listing topanga villa million
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne's Topanga estate has six bedrooms on 10 acres of land.

From colorful pastels to hanging cloud fixtures and more, Thorne’s 6,679-square-foot mansion is breathtaking — and even features a 945-square-foot guest house.

While the main estate has six bedrooms, the guest house has one bedroom as well as a two-car garage and a spacious living room.

Although Thorne hasn’t revealed where she’ll be moving to, her next pad will be with fiancé Mike Emms.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne and Mike Emms Plan Their Dream Wedding

actress bella thorne busty black leather bra listing topanga villa million photo
Source: mega

Mike Emms proposed to Bella Thorne in May 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the actress and Emms are in the middle of organizing their wedding after he proposed in May 2023.

“I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song ‘Black and Gold,’” she shared with a news outlet. “It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding.”

bella thorne busty black leather bra listing villa million
Source: mega

The couple plan to blend their cultures for a multi-traditional wedding.

Thorne also shared that she and Emms would like to incorporate both of their backgrounds into the ceremony.

“We’re [also] a blending of cultures,” she said. “I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings. I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet.”

It’s unknown when the two will officially tie the knot.

