Bella Thorne Spills on Her Fairytale Wedding Plans With Mark Emms: 'We’re Blending Cultures'
Bella Thorne is buzzing with excitement! The 27-year-old star, known for her role in Disney’s Shake It Up has a lot on her plate these days.
Not only is she stepping into the spotlight with a new partnership with Passes — an innovative online platform that allows her to elevate her brand on her own terms — she's also preparing for her significant life chapter as a bride-to-be. And yes, she's got dreams of a "fairytale" wedding to British producer Mark Emms in the U.K.!
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," she spilled to Life & Style.
The actress also said she wants to "honor" her father, Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, who died in 2007.
"We’re [also] a blending of cultures. I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings. I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet," she shared.
Additionally, Thorne hinted some former costars will be attending the big day.
Thorne told People in December 2023 that since getting engaged, the pair's relationship has "gotten heightened" and they've "grown closer" to one another.
“It's really like, ‘Oh wow, we're really, you're my partner.’ Let's do this together,” she said. “So that kind of becomes more real every day, and kind of solidifies our partnership more and more every day.”
Prior to planning the big day, the A-lister revealed they worked on their issues.
“[We’re] still really learning each other's traits, and trying to get them right before we get married so that we're not figuring out all that stuff on the table,” she said. “I think me and Mark are really in our language of now, talking it out now, so we can just do it or get through it or decide how we want to feel about it.”
“Or if we need to see a therapist over that one specific topic, then we do it,” she added.