Bella Thorne Spills on Her Fairytale Wedding Plans With Mark Emms: 'We’re Blending Cultures'

Bella Thorne is buzzing with excitement! The 27-year-old star, known for her role in Disney’s Shake It Up has a lot on her plate these days.

Not only is she stepping into the spotlight with a new partnership with Passes — an innovative online platform that allows her to elevate her brand on her own terms — she's also preparing for her significant life chapter as a bride-to-be. And yes, she's got dreams of a "fairytale" wedding to British producer Mark Emms in the U.K.!