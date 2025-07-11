Bella Thorne Exposes Charlie Puth for Starting a 'Hate Train' Because She Wouldn't Have S-- With Him
Bella Thorne is "one call away" from ruining Charlie Puth's reputation.
The Disney alum, 27, roasted the singer, 33, for trying to cancel her after she wouldn't have s-- with him.
On July 11, Thorne took to the comments of a Pop Faction Instagram post from two weeks prior about Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall not wanting to collaborate with Puth, as the actress also had a negative experience with him.
"Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him," the Shake It Up alum disclosed.
Why Does Bella Thorne Hate Charlie Puth?
The drama between Puth and Thorne dates back to 2017, when he accused her of cheating after she broke up with Tyler Posey.
"Basically, Ty and I stopped dating and Charlie had been tweeting about me for a while. He was trying to reach out to me. I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool," she recounted on The Jenny McCarthy Show.
However, Puth went on Twitter and indicated Thorne hadn't called it quits with Posey when they went out.
"Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn’t look at the date, and the date is old, and it’s about me and Ty," she explained. "In Charlie’s defense, when he read it, not reading the date, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together. He didn’t even text me or talk to me about it."
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Regrets Working With Charlie Puth
During the Wednesday, June 25, episode of "Say It or Shot It," Thirlwall further threw shade at Puth, who collaborated with her band on the 2016 song "Oops."
"I feel like the fans already know someone I wouldn't collaborate with, which is Charlie Puth," she asserted. "I just don't. Nothing just yet to say on that one."
After Puth performed "Oops" with Little Mix on X Factor years ago, he developed a crush on the already-taken Thirlwall.
"Me and Jade had a bit of a look on X Factor," Puth told Dan Wootton on the "Bizarre Life" podcast in 2017. "She’s in a relationship...I found out that night. I was on stage singing with them and was like, 'Oh Jade, she’s so s---.' She’s so lovely, [but] well she’s taken. I will say she’s taken, and I’m glad she’s happy."