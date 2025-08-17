Bella Thorne 'Confuses' Fans as She Proposes to Fiancé Mark Emms 2 Years After Their Engagement

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne officially popped the question! The Disney star, known for her eccentric spunk, made an unconventional move on her fiancé, Mark Emms. In a new Instagram video, Thorne proposed to Emms — despite his proposal in May 2023 — to which the actress accepted.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Proposes to Mark Emms

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Mark Emms began to cry as Bella Thorne proposed to him.

“3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I,” she captioned her post from Saturday, August 16. In the video, Thorne dropped down to one knee, displaying a roaring act of affection for her partner. Shocked, Emms knelt down to her level and broke into tears at his fiancée’s proposal. Thorne held a memento in her hands as she asked Emms to marry her, causing him to gasp in awe. The Infamous actress decorated their home with heart-shaped balloons, candles and several bouquets of flowers.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Debate Bella Thorne's Proposal to Mark Emms

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Fans debated Bella Thorne's proposal, with some saying it took away from the masculinity of men.

Thorne’s proposal sparked a debate among her 23.6 million Instagram followers, as many couldn’t comprehend her motive. Some claimed it wasn’t right for a woman to propose to a man, while others didn’t understand why she would ask Emms to marry her after she already accepted his proposal two years ago. “I’m so sorry but this takes away masculinity from men. This isn’t even about girl power, it’s about respecting roles!” exclaimed one. “If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused,” questioned another. “This one cuteeee, he proposed first and she reminded him that she would say yes again,” gushed a third. “This has to be a humiliation ritual,” countered a fourth.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Meet?

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne and Mark Emms began dating in 2022.

Emms initially proposed to Thorne with an emerald-cut diamond ring with 10 carats. The couple started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne told a news outlet of their first encounter. The Shake It Up actress plans to embrace her once-in-a-lifetime wedding to Emms by wearing more than one dress on her special day, telling the outlet, “Every bride does not need one gown… but four!”

Bella Thorne's Wedding Plans to Mark Emms

Source: mega The couple plan to highlight both of their Latin and British cultures into their wedding.