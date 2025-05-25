or
OK Magazine
Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Cleavage in Scandalous Snap

photo of Bella Thorne
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne flaunted her cleavage in a new selfie.

May 25 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne is sizzling!

The former Disney actress flaunted her cleavage in a new X post from Sunday, May 25. While most of Thorne’s outfit wasn’t captured in the sultry snap, fans caught a glimpse of her bust in her deep V-neck top.

The star pulled back her brunette hair to show off the finer details of her glam, which featured blue and black eyeliner, light pink blush and an accentuated lip.

Bella Thorne Sizzles in Cleavage Selfie

bella thorne shows her cleavage in scandalous snap
Source: @bellathorne/X

Fans complimented the actress for her 'gorgeous' looks.

“Say ‘hi’ before you scroll,” the actress captioned her racy photo.

Most fans poured into Thorne’s comments by telling the star "hello" — just as she asked. Others, though, complimented her for looking as “gorgeous” as ever.

As Thorne continues to slay with her smoldering selfies, she’s also preparing to star in the Spring Breakers sequel.

Bella Thorne to Star in 'Spring Breakers' Sequel

bella thorne shows off her cleavage in scandalous
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

The 'Spring Breakers' sequel will feature a group of four girls as they try to 'outrun the chaos they've created.'

Earlier this month, it was announced that producers of the original 2012 film are in the middle of developing its second iteration, Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.

Thorne will star in the upcoming movie alongside Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker. The crime thriller will follow the four rebels as they try to escape unwanted attention.

Per the film’s synopsis, Thorne and her costars will be “forced to outrun the chaos they’ve created” after “their trip explodes.” Developers described the sequel as “a bold new ride for Gen Z.”

Bella Thorne Plans Her Wedding to Mark Emms

bella thorne shows off her cleavage in scandalous snap
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

The actress and film producer became engaged in May 2023.

As Thorne dives into her new movie role, she’s also planning her wedding to film producer Mark Emms, who proposed to the actress at her home in California in May 2023.

In a recent interview, Thorne opened up to a news outlet about the theme of their wedding.

“I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song ‘Black and Gold.’ It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding,” she revealed.

bella thorne shows her cleavage in scandalous
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne wants to include both British and Latin traditions at her wedding.

Being from separate heritages, Thorne said she and Emms want to incorporate both of their traditions into the ceremony.

“We’re [also] a blending of cultures. I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings,” she said. “I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet.”

