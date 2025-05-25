Bella Thorne is sizzling!

The former Disney actress flaunted her cleavage in a new X post from Sunday, May 25. While most of Thorne’s outfit wasn’t captured in the sultry snap, fans caught a glimpse of her bust in her deep V-neck top.

The star pulled back her brunette hair to show off the finer details of her glam, which featured blue and black eyeliner, light pink blush and an accentuated lip.