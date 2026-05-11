Bella Thorne Strips Down to Tiny Lace Bra While Unveiling Dramatic Red Hair Transformation: Photos
May 11 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Bella Thorne wasn't afraid to show some skin while debuting a dramatic red hair transformation.
"Merida down in this b----hhhhh," Thorne, 28, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, May 10.
Thorne was seemingly referencing Princess Merida from Disney's Brave in her caption, as she sported freshly dyed red curls similar to the fictional character's signature look.
The Game of Love star showed off the new hairstyle while wearing a tiny strapless lace bra that barely covered her assets. Her tiny waist was on full display as she showed off her angles in various poses.
Fans Were Obsessed With Bella Thorne's New Red Hair
Fans were excited about the color change, with many sounding off their approval in the comments section.
"Yessss, the red is finally back 😍🔥," one admirer said, while another added, "Red is your color!! ❤️."
"YES THAT'S YOUR COLOR!!!❤️❤️❤️," a third chimed in. "She is baaccck the most beautiful ginger giirrll ❤️."
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Bella Thorne Went Completely Topless Last Month
Thorne is no stranger to sharing racy content, most recently going completely topless while donning bright red leather pants.
Though she cropped her face from the photo, Thorne used only her hands to cover her chest. The pants also featured daring hip cutouts that created the illusion of a thong silhouette.
"🌶️🌶️🌶️," she captioned the post on April 29.
Bella Thorne Posed Completely Nude for 'GQ Mexico'
Thorne famously posed nude in 2017 for GQ Mexico, specifically asking the outlet not to retouch the photos in an effort to promote body positivity.
“Lemme tell you, I have insecurities about pretty much everything,” Thorne wrote via Instagram alongside the photos from the shoot. “That’s natural and that’s human.”
“You might look at this photo and think, ‘Oh shush, Bella.’ But just know every time someone looks in the mirror, they simply don’t see what everyone else sees,” she added. “Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted.”
Thorne acknowledged that some Hollywood stars want to portray themselves to the public as perfect, but that wasn't the case for her.
“As a public persona, you know naturally that every time you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. [Because] yeah, if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren’t perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say, ‘No she’s not perfect’ and usually most people don’t want the public trashing and I get it," she continued. "But f— it, I’m here to tell you that’s right. I’m not F—— PERFECT. I’M A HUMAN BEING AND I’M REAL. So hip hop your a---- over the fence and GET OVER IT."