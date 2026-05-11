Bella Thorne Strips Down to Tiny Lace Bra While Unveiling Dramatic Red Hair Transformation: Photos

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Bella Thorne wasn't afraid to show some skin while debuting a dramatic red hair transformation. "Merida down in this b----hhhhh," Thorne, 28, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, May 10.

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Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne compared herself to Disney's Merida from 'Brave.'

Thorne was seemingly referencing Princess Merida from Disney's Brave in her caption, as she sported freshly dyed red curls similar to the fictional character's signature look. The Game of Love star showed off the new hairstyle while wearing a tiny strapless lace bra that barely covered her assets. Her tiny waist was on full display as she showed off her angles in various poses.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Bella Thorne's New Red Hair

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne previously rocked a light brown hair color.

Fans were excited about the color change, with many sounding off their approval in the comments section. "Yessss, the red is finally back 😍🔥," one admirer said, while another added, "Red is your color!! ❤️." "YES THAT'S YOUR COLOR!!!❤️❤️❤️," a third chimed in. "She is baaccck the most beautiful ginger giirrll ❤️."

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Bella Thorne Went Completely Topless Last Month

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne posed topless in bright red leather pants last month.

Thorne is no stranger to sharing racy content, most recently going completely topless while donning bright red leather pants. Though she cropped her face from the photo, Thorne used only her hands to cover her chest. The pants also featured daring hip cutouts that created the illusion of a thong silhouette. "🌶️🌶️🌶️," she captioned the post on April 29.

Bella Thorne Posed Completely Nude for 'GQ Mexico'

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne specifically asked for her photos not to be retouched when she posed nude for 'GQ Mexico' at 19 years old.