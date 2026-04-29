Bella Thorne Goes Topless and Flaunts Her Curves in Low-Rise Red Leather Pants: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne spiced things up with a revealing new snapshot. The actress, 28, went completely topless, solely donning a pair of red leather pants, on Wednesday, April 29. Thorne covered her b------ with one hand so that she did not expose everything. Her face was cropped out of the photo, which only showed her figure from the chest down.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne avoided a nip slip in her sultry photo.

“🌶️🌶️🌶️,” she captioned her post. Fans gushed over the star in the comments section. “Ma’am…. We cannot handle this 🔥❤️💕,” one person wrote, while another Instagram user agreed, “You are literally Queen❤️‍🔥👑😍.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne's Recent Sultry Snaps

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne is engaged to Mark Emms.

Thorne frequently bares her body online. Just four days prior, she went braless, exposing her sideb--- in a loose-fitting blue tank top. A small black heart tattoo on her shoulder was visible as she glanced off to the side, with her eyes cropped out of the image. Elsewhere in the photo dump, the Shake It Up alum sported a heavy pink eyeshadow look as she wore a sheer, black lace top. She accessorized her outfit with dangling gold earrings, several chunky rings and long acrylic nails. Thorne completed her post with a sweet snapshot leaning on fiancé Mark Emms’ shoulder from the passenger’s seat of a car. She stunned with bold, blue false lashes, while her man rocked a black and green trucker hat. “Color your heart 💌,” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Re-Proposed to Mark Emms

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne and Mark Emms do not have a wedding date yet.

Thorne raised controversy when she re-proposed to Emms in August 2025, over two years after he initially popped the question in May 2023. “Did she seriously propose to him?” one person questioned on Instagram, while another encouraged her to “get up” off of her knee. A third wrote, “Block me. Asking a man to marry you is diabolical.”

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne faced backlash after she re-proposed to Mark Emms.