Beloved Hollywood Icon Kim Novak, 93, Reveals 'Thoughtful Plans' for When She Dies and Excitement for Afterlife: 'It's Going to Be an Adventure'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Beloved actress Kim Novak, 93, has revealed her plans for after she dies.
The Vertigo star opened up in a rare interview released on October 7, in which she discussed her burial plans, life after Hollywood and her legacy.
The actress, who retired from Hollywood in 1966 after many critically acclaimed roles, explained that she has arranged for her body to be turned into compost when she passes away.
'It's Going to Be an Adventure'
Novak noted that her loved ones can then use her body to plant trees, completing a very natural circle of life.
"I now think of it as when I go, it’s okay, because I’m going to become part of that beautiful tree and I will keep growing," she gushed in the interview.
The former actress also noted that she embraces death with open arms and seems completely unshaken by the "new adventure."
"It’s going to be a new adventure," she said. "And of course, I’ll get to see all the animals who have passed."
Since leaving Hollywood after finding success in films such as Picnic and Kiss Me, Stupid, Novak has dedicated her life to animal advocacy and caring for numerous creatures on her own ranch in Oregon.
"They aren’t looking at how much money you make or where you live," she gushed of the animals she cares for. "They’re looking for honesty."
"When they learned to trust me, is when I learned to trust me the most," Novak added.
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The actress also revealed that working with animals has been far more rewarding than Hollywood ever was, noting that the creatures have a level of authenticity that can't be replicated.
"The reaction from animals is so genuine, whether it’s fear or pride or love,” she shared. "To be able to win over the love of creatures meant everything and helped me to love myself."
Novak has rejected offers to write a memoir about her illustrious career and the Hollywood secrets she came across during her time in the spotlight.
Kim Novak's Biopic
Novak even criticized plans to make a biopic based on her life and relationship with Sammy Davis, Jr., last year.
Scandalous!, a film starring Sydney Sweeney and directed by Coleman Domingo, will reportedly chronicle their notorious love affair, which ended after immense pressure from outside influences.
"I don't think the relationship was scandalous," she said last year. "He's somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look. But I'm concerned they're going to make it all sexual reasons."