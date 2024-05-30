10 of Ben Affleck's Most Controversial Moments: From Inappropriately Touching Hilarie Burton to His Blackjack Scandal

Ben Affleck starred in the 1997 film Chasing Amy, where he was supposed to kiss Jason Lee in one scene. According to Kevin Smith, the move was nixed due to Affleck's comment at the time.

"A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face ... Now I'm a serious actor," Affleck reportedly told Smith at the time.

While Smith clarified his comment during a Facebook Live, the public started lambasting the Justice League actor for being homophobic — something he denied in his interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I guess I am, more than I thought, in that, you know, it was just difficult for me, and I didn't think it would be," he stated.