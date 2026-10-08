Ben Affleck Reveals His Kids' Co-Parenting Schedule With 'Wonderful' Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

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Ben Affleck revealed how he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner split custody of their kids. The Gone Girl actor shared what their family's schedule looks like during a new interview published on Wednesday, October 7, among other candid revelations.

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Ben Affleck Details Co-Parenting Schedule With Jennifer Garner

Source: SARAH SILBIGER - POOL VIA CNP / MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are great co-parents.

"I work hard, and then I go home and pick up the kids from school," Affleck explained of his day-to-day life. "We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me. They’re with me for a week, then with their mom for a week." Affleck went on to praise Garner's parenting. "They have a great thing with their mom, for whom I’m also really, really grateful," he said. "I know things will come up that are hard, and I don’t want to jinx that, but this time in my life as a human being is really wonderful."

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Ben Affleck Doesn't Want to Be Far From His Kids Because of Work

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck doesn't want to be far from his kids.

Affleck is currently campaigning for Los Angeles to remain the epicenter of the movie industry, particularly when it comes to sets — in large part because he wants to say near his children. "I’m divorced, I have shared custody, and I don’t want to miss these years," he told Variety. "My kids are here, and their life is flying by. I don’t want to have to be in Shreveport or New Mexico in order to work. I know some people don’t have the luxury of making those choices. I’m certainly fortunate, but I know from experience that the best crews in the world are in L.A."

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Ben Affleck's Kids Love to Roast Him

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck's children love to make fun of him.

Affleck loves hanging out with his kids, but they don't necessarily always show him the utmost respect. The actor recently made headlines after he shared a hilarious dinner-table story about his children roasting him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "My kids are talking at dinner, and they'll talk about their friends and the drama and the relationships, and I have some lived experience I think that's worth sharing, some lessons..." he explained. "And I said, 'You know, well, the thing about that relationship there with that person...' and the 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, 'Oh, like you're the expert on relationships?'"

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship Timeline

Source: PN / ©2012 RAMEY PHOTO / MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married between 2005 and 2018.