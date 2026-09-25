Ben Affleck Admits His Kids 'Roll Their Eyes' at His Dating Advice, Reveals Their Brutal Reply

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Ben Affleck admitted this kids "roll their eyes" at his relationship advice. The actor, 54, opened up about the dynamic with his three children, Violet, 20, Fin (née Seraphina), 17, and Samuel, 14, on the September 24 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I give advice or try to talk to them like a parent, as you do, but what I’ve found is that now it’s not only one teenager rolling their eyes," he admitted.

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'I Have Some Lived Experience'

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Oscar winner shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he split from in 2018. He has since had a tumultuous love life, something his children make note of when listening to his suggestions. "My kids were talking at dinner and they’ll talk about their friends and the drama and their relationships,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “And I have some lived experience, I think, that’s worth sharing… some lessons that I [learned]. These are the kinds of things we give to our children." However, his kids scoffed at their dad's "lived experience."

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck's kids 'roll their eyes' at his dating advice.

"I said, ‘You know, well, the thing about that relationship there with that person…’ The 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, ‘Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships,'" he recalled. Not only do his children brush off his romantic insight, but Affleck revealed that his kids like to poke fun at him wherever they go. The star recalled one particularly cruel joke they made while shopping at a bookstore. "We’re just browsing around and there’s some book by a French guy, and it’s called I’m Sorry for Everything, and my kid immediately turns to me, deadpan, and goes, ‘Oh, look, Dad, it’s your autobiography,'” he confessed.

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck admitted he's not the 'cool dad' he thought he would be.

Affleck admitted it was sort of a shock when he realized his children don't look at him as the "cool" parent he's been trying so hard to become. "I’ll kind of launch into something at the dinner table and now I catch them giving each other looks," he noted. "And I realize I’m the caricature in this story. I see them be like, ‘Dad is saying this and that…’” "Why am I the bad guy?” he asked. “I couldn’t imagine I wouldn’t be the cool dad.”

Ben Affleck's Dating History

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their relationship after his split from Jennifer Garner.