Ben Affleck Admits His Kids 'Roll Their Eyes' at His Dating Advice, Reveals Their Brutal Reply
Sept. 25 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck admitted this kids "roll their eyes" at his relationship advice.
The actor, 54, opened up about the dynamic with his three children, Violet, 20, Fin (née Seraphina), 17, and Samuel, 14, on the September 24 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"I give advice or try to talk to them like a parent, as you do, but what I’ve found is that now it’s not only one teenager rolling their eyes," he admitted.
'I Have Some Lived Experience'
The Oscar winner shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he split from in 2018. He has since had a tumultuous love life, something his children make note of when listening to his suggestions.
"My kids were talking at dinner and they’ll talk about their friends and the drama and their relationships,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “And I have some lived experience, I think, that’s worth sharing… some lessons that I [learned]. These are the kinds of things we give to our children."
However, his kids scoffed at their dad's "lived experience."
"I said, ‘You know, well, the thing about that relationship there with that person…’ The 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, ‘Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships,'" he recalled.
Not only do his children brush off his romantic insight, but Affleck revealed that his kids like to poke fun at him wherever they go. The star recalled one particularly cruel joke they made while shopping at a bookstore.
"We’re just browsing around and there’s some book by a French guy, and it’s called I’m Sorry for Everything, and my kid immediately turns to me, deadpan, and goes, ‘Oh, look, Dad, it’s your autobiography,'” he confessed.
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Affleck admitted it was sort of a shock when he realized his children don't look at him as the "cool" parent he's been trying so hard to become.
"I’ll kind of launch into something at the dinner table and now I catch them giving each other looks," he noted. "And I realize I’m the caricature in this story. I see them be like, ‘Dad is saying this and that…’”
"Why am I the bad guy?” he asked. “I couldn’t imagine I wouldn’t be the cool dad.”
Ben Affleck's Dating History
After splitting from Garner, Affleck dated actress Ana de Armas before reconnecting with his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.
Lopez and Affleck originally dated from 2002 to 2004 before calling off their engagement. They rekindled their romance in 2021, finally tying the knot in July 2022.
The once-beloved Hollywood couple then split for good in 2024 after just two years of marriage.