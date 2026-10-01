Ben Affleck Reveals He Was Held at Knifepoint at 14 by Teen Who Later Killed Someone: 'I Was Scared'

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck is opening up about a frightening experience from when he was a teenager. During a Wednesday, September 30, episode of Kerry Washington’s “Street You Grew Up On” podcast, the Batman star recalled being held at knifepoint four decades ago. “I remember I was walking home from high school; I was 14 maybe, and I saw these two kids in like, literal hoods on the other side of the street. And, you know, it’s kind of one of those things where you’re like, 'All right,’” he recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KERRY WASHINGTON/YOUTUBE Ben Affleck recalled being held at knifepoint when he was 14 while walking home from high school.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck said he briefly considered running but ultimately decided to keep his composure. “I'm going to go, and immediately they pass me, grab me, take a knife out, give me your money,” the Gone Girl star shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KERRY WASHINGTON/YOUTUBE

Article continues below advertisement

‘I Was Scared’

Source: KERRY WASHINGTON/YOUTUBE Ben Affleck said he recognized the teens involved from playing baseball and ultimately handed over his money.

At first, the situation became even more unsettling. “I was scared. But then out of the corner of my eye, I realized who they were. I recognized them from playing baseball, and they were like older boys that I knew, and they were like, 'Oh yeah, what’s up?' And so I guess I was like, I guess I’m off the hook,” he added. Affleck ended up handing over his money before the encounter was over. He later revealed what happened to one of the teens years afterward. “And that actually that kid who robbed me ended up, I don't know, three or four years later, killing somebody with a knife and going to prison for 20 years," he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck Opened Up About Losing His Parents

Source: MEGA The actor learned that one of the teens went on to kill someone and serve 20 years in prison.

The conversation also turned more personal as Affleck discussed losing both of his parents within a short period. Tim and Chris Affleck died just two months apart. Chris passed away from pancreatic cancer, while Tim died from an undisclosed cause. Chris died just two days after seeing her grandchild graduate from high school. "My parents just died. Both of them. In April, and in June," the actor began. "It's sort of a big thing, and it's caused me to start thinking about my own childhood in ways that have been a little bit different." The losses also prompted Ben to reflect more deeply on his mother and everything she gave to her family. "I've certainly learned to even more deeply appreciate my mom," Ben continued. "And really value and see what she did and what the sacrifice and commitment that she made and how complete it was."

Affleck Discussed His Parents' Divorce

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck also reflected on losing both of his parents, Tim and Chris, two months apart.