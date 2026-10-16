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Ben Affleck's Daughter Nicknamed Him 'the Beleaguered Man' Since He Always Looks Exhausted in Memes: 'You Have to Be in on the Joke'

image of Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

He has become one of the internet's favorite meme.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

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Ben Affleck knows he's become one of the internet's favorite memes, and even his own children are getting in on the joke!

The 54-year-old actor recently poked fun at his reputation for looking exhausted in paparazzi photos, revealing that one of his kids gave him a hilarious nickname inspired by his viral expressions.

During an interview on Thursday, October 8, the Gone Girl star discussed how celebrities are expected to maintain a social media presence and turn their public image into a personal brand.

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Image of prefers to find humor in the unexpected attention.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck prefers to find humor in the unexpected attention.

Affleck admitted that he prefers to find humor in the unexpected attention rather than take himself too seriously.

"You have to have a sense of humor and be in on the joke with people," he explained to Variety. "Like how I became a meme for 'the beleaguered man,' as my daughter calls it."

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Ben Addresses His Famous 'Sad Affleck' Memes

Image of Ben prefers to find humor in the unexpected attention
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck shares three kids with Jennifer Garner.

Over the years, Affleck has become a viral sensation thanks to candid photos capturing him looking frustrated, exhausted or seemingly overwhelmed by everyday life.

One particularly memorable image shows the actor standing outside smoking a cigarette with a weary expression, while other photos feature him juggling Dunkin' coffee orders and packages. As OK! reported, the actor recreated his infamous 2020 Dunkin' coffee mishap while filming a commercial for the brand in January 2024.

When the interviewer mentioned the famous smoking photo, Affleck acknowledged that his expression was spot-on: "That's right. That's how I was feeling."

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His Kids Find His Memes Cooler Than His Movies

Image of Ben said he's seemingly overwhelmed by everyday life.
Source: YOUTUBE

Ben Affleck said his kids think his memes are cooler than his movies.

Affleck's children — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — have also made it clear that his internet fame carries a different kind of status than his Hollywood accomplishments.

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Affleck admitted he once hoped his successful acting career would impress his children.

"The most cool thing I've ever done, in my kids' eyes, is, like, become a meme," he joked.

Ben Has Already Embraced His Viral Reputation

Image of Ben has no plans to embrace life as a social media influencer.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has no plans to embrace life as a social media influencer.

Despite becoming an internet sensation, Affleck has no plans to embrace life as a social media influencer.

As OK! previously reported, the actor revealed that Instagram banned him twice, telling a reporter, "I got banned from Instagram twice for impersonating myself."

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