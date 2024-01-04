King of Dunkin' Donuts: Ben Affleck Reenacts Viral 2020 Moment in New Commercial
He's Ben Affleck — of course he brought Dunkin' Donuts into 2024.
The award-winning actor, who's hilariously known for his extreme love of the coffee company, recently recreated a viral moment from 2020 for his latest commercial collaboration with the renowned breakfast brand.
On Wednesday, January 3, the 51-year-old was photographed on the set of a new Dunkin' Donuts commercial, for which he recreated an iconic paparazzi picture of himself taken more than three years ago, as seen in images obtained by a news publication.
The original photo was taken of Affleck in December 2020 and featured the Gone Girl star wearing a "Believe in Boston" T-shirt while juggling a carton of munchkins and a tray of three large iced coffees as he attempted to simultaneously pick up a package outside of his home.
The image quickly became a meme on social media — with many using it to describe the disaster of a year 2020 was due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the new advertisement, Affleck almost identically recreated the clumsy scene by struggling to carry five large boxes of donuts, a carton of munchkins and a medium-sized iced coffee. At the top of his pile of goods was a paper bag from the brand, which he had to use his mouth to carry in order to avoid it from dropping.
For the commercial, the Good Will Hunting actor wore a pair of dark-wash jeans, white Nike sneakers and two different T-shirts.
One of the comedic tops showcased a picture of his best friend Matt Damon's face, while the other was a Boston Red Sox shirt with the words "Best Dad Ever" printed on it.
It's unclear when the commercial will be aired, though the 2024 Super Bowl notably takes place next month and is known to broadcast some of the best advertisements of the year.
Also on Wednesday's set with Affleck was TikTok star Charli D'Amelio — who similarly worked with the brand after being open about her obsession with their delicious drinks, leading them to name a menu item after her.
The pair potentially working on the commercial together seems ironic considering the 19-year-old didn't know who the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor was just a few months ago.
In October 2023, D'Amelio participated in Vanity Fair's lie detector test and was shown a photo of Affleck.
"Do you think you like Dunkin' more than this person?" her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, asked during the video, to which Charli replied: "Yes."
Dixie proceeded to ask if her younger sibling even knew who the man in the picture was, though the Dancing With the Stars champion admitted, "no," while letting out a laugh.
Once Dixie gave her an easy hint, stating, "he's married to Jennifer Lopez," Charli was able to figure it out.
"Oh my goodness. Is that Ben? I'm so stupid," Charli declared.
New York Post obtained photos of Affleck on set.