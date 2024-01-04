King of Dunkin' Donuts: Ben Affleck Reenacts Viral 2020 Moment in New Commercial

On Wednesday, January 3, the 51-year-old was photographed on the set of a new Dunkin' Donuts commercial, for which he recreated an iconic paparazzi picture of himself taken more than three years ago, as seen in images obtained by a news publication.

The original photo was taken of Affleck in December 2020 and featured the Gone Girl star wearing a "Believe in Boston" T-shirt while juggling a carton of munchkins and a tray of three large iced coffees as he attempted to simultaneously pick up a package outside of his home.