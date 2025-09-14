COUPLES Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Stun at 2025 Emmys After Rekindling Romance: Photos Source: CBS Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor took the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards, making a rare appearance after rekindling their romance in 2022. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 14 2025, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor had a rare date night at the 2025 Emmys. The Zoolander actor, 59, and his wife, 54, stunned on the red carpet of the Sunday, September 14, awards show. Stiller wore a navy tuxedo with black lining and a matching tie, tying the effortless look with gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile, Taylor wore a matching black, off-the-shoulder gown and accessorized with dainty silver jewelry. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Hit Emmys Red Carpet

Source: CBS Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor hit the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Stiller and Taylor are known to keep their romance out of the spotlight. The pair met in 1999 while working together on a TV pilot that never aired. Their relationship was seemingly in the fast lane as they tied the knot the following May. Unfortunately, their romance hit a standstill years later, announcing their separation in 2017. However, their split didn’t last long, as the pair reunited three years later. The actor later credited the 2020 quarantine as the turning point in their then-estranged marriage, as it forced them to be back in the same room and reconnect.

Ben Stiller Opened Up About Christine Taylor Reunion

Source: MEGA Ben Stiller opened up about his 2017 split from Christine Taylor.

"In my mind, I never didn’t want us to be together," Stiller confessed in a January interview, who shares kids Ella, 22, and Quinlin, 19, with Taylor. "I don’t know where Christine was, you’d have to ask her, but COVID put us all together in the same house."

Ben Stiller Credited 2020 Quarantine for Reunion

Source: CBS Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor lived together for a year before rekindling romance.

Stiller explained that the couple lived together for a year before officially rekindling their romance. "But I’m so grateful for it, and I think not that many people do come back together when they separate,” he explained. "There’s nothing like that, when you come back. You have so much more appreciation for what you have, because we know we could not have it."

Ben Stiller Said Reconciling With Wife Was 'Right Thing'

Source: MEGA Ben Stiller said reuniting with his wife, Christine Taylor, was the 'right thing.'