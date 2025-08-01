Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals His 'Horrific' Diet Secrets for Doctor Strange Transformation

Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about his challenging workout routine and what he calls his "horrific diet" while preparing for his iconic role as Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

"For me, the exercise is great," Cumberbatch, 49, said during a July 22 episode of the "Ruthie’s Table 4" podcast. "And the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident — you hold yourself better. You have stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig."