Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals His 'Horrific' Diet Secrets for Doctor Strange Transformation
Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about his challenging workout routine and what he calls his "horrific diet" while preparing for his iconic role as Marvel’s Doctor Strange.
"For me, the exercise is great," Cumberbatch, 49, said during a July 22 episode of the "Ruthie’s Table 4" podcast. "And the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident — you hold yourself better. You have stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig."
The actor has portrayed Dr. Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2016. Despite acknowledging the physical benefits of his regimen, he admitted it’s not his favorite aspect of the preparation.
"But it is horrific. I don’t like it personally," he explained. "I think it’s horrific eating beyond your appetite. Again, going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability — it’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating."
Cumberbatch indicated that each time he prepares for a Marvel film, he consumes five meals a day, supplemented with "a couple of boiled eggs" and high-protein snacks, including cheese and crackers and almond butter and crackers — "crackers, lots of crackers."
Although the rigorous exercise routine and hefty protein intake posed a challenge, Cumberbatch emphasized that the actual filming experience is "great fun," something he loves wholeheartedly.
"I love it. I love body transformation in my job," he said. "On Marvel, it’s a big sand pit. So they’ve got resources. You have someone who can prescribe you what you’re eating, and they can cook [for] you. We had a fantastic chef on the last Doctor Strange film."
Cumberbatch has taken on the role of neurosurgeon Stephen Strange in several Marvel films, including 2016’s Doctor Strange, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Marvel President Kevin Feige recently provided an update on Avengers: Doomsday, stating the script is still being finalized while filming is underway.
"There’s plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors, both the ones that are playing these characters for the first or second time and the ones playing them for the 10th or 12th time, are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well," Feige, 52, said during a press event on July 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Feige added that the actors' creative input is welcomed, stating, "I wouldn’t want to change that."