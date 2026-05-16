Benedict Cumberbatch Engages in Heated Altercation With Cyclist in London
May 16 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Benedict Cumberbatch recently found himself at the center of a heated confrontation with a cyclist in London, following allegations that he ran a red light.
The incident, which took place last week, was captured on video, showcasing the actor's dramatic exchange with the unnamed cyclist.
According to reports, Cumberbatch abandoned his bicycle to approach the angry man, who accused him of reckless behavior.
“You’re deluded, you’re lying,” the cyclist asserted, claiming he had been following Cumberbatch throughout the incident. The actor responded by accusing the cyclist of verbally abusing him.
The cyclist retorted, “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law,” prompting Cumberbatch to admit, “I did it once.”
The exchange intensified when the cyclist accused the Sherlock star of running two additional red lights, an assertion Cumberbatch denied.
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The confrontation lasted approximately 10 minutes before the cyclist departed.
Witnesses described the encounter as “crazy,” with one onlooker remarking, “It was such a pompous road rage it almost felt like it had been staged.”
Despite the altercation, Cumberbatch managed to charm those around him, taking time to pose for photos with young fans after the incident.
A witness stated that the cyclist had followed Cumberbatch until the actor pulled over, blocking the lane.
“The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante,” the onlooker noted, adding that the cyclist seemed surprised to discover he was confronting a celebrity.
In a reflection on the situation, the eyewitness expressed, “I don’t condone dangerous driving, but for this guy to follow him and cause an incident like this was worse than Benedict slowly cutting that light.”
The witness also mentioned that schoolchildren passing by were “awestruck” by the encounter, as Cumberbatch politely asked them to wait for photos.