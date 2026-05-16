Benedict Cumberbatch Engages in Heated Altercation With Cyclist in London

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Benedict Cumberbatch recently found himself at the center of a heated confrontation with a cyclist in London, following allegations that he ran a red light. The incident, which took place last week, was captured on video, showcasing the actor's dramatic exchange with the unnamed cyclist.

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Source: MEGA Benedict Cumberbatch became involved in a tense roadside confrontation in London after a cyclist accused the actor of repeatedly running red lights.

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🇬🇧 🚲 😳

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH SE ENFRENTA A CICLISTA EN LONDRES



¡EL ACTOR DE SHERLOCK PIERDE LA CALMA EN PLENA CALLE!



⚠️¡SIGUE @ULTIMAHORAENX PARA MÁS!



El actor Benedict Cumberbatch fue grabado en una fuerte discusión con otro ciclista en una calle de Londres cerca de… pic.twitter.com/Z14wvWSZIn — ULTIMA HORA EN X (@ULTIMAHORAENX) May 11, 2026

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According to reports, Cumberbatch abandoned his bicycle to approach the angry man, who accused him of reckless behavior. “You’re deluded, you’re lying,” the cyclist asserted, claiming he had been following Cumberbatch throughout the incident. The actor responded by accusing the cyclist of verbally abusing him.

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Source: MEGA Video footage captured the 'Sherlock' star arguing with the cyclist, who claimed he had witnessed multiple traffic violations during the incident.

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The cyclist retorted, “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law,” prompting Cumberbatch to admit, “I did it once.” The exchange intensified when the cyclist accused the Sherlock star of running two additional red lights, an assertion Cumberbatch denied.

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Source: MEGA The heated exchange reportedly lasted around 10 minutes before the cyclist eventually rode away from the scene.

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The confrontation lasted approximately 10 minutes before the cyclist departed. Witnesses described the encounter as “crazy,” with one onlooker remarking, “It was such a pompous road rage it almost felt like it had been staged.” Despite the altercation, Cumberbatch managed to charm those around him, taking time to pose for photos with young fans after the incident.

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A witness stated that the cyclist had followed Cumberbatch until the actor pulled over, blocking the lane. “The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante,” the onlooker noted, adding that the cyclist seemed surprised to discover he was confronting a celebrity.

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Source: MEGA Witnesses described the dramatic argument as chaotic, with some even comparing the moment to a staged road-rage scene from a movie.